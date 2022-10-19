Just In
Madhuri Dixit Looks Ethereal In Silk Saree, Her Traditional Attire Is Ideal For Your Diwali Look!
Madhuri Dixit is one timeless beauty whose impressive acting skills, stunning dance moves, and infectious smile continue to melt hearts even today. What's more? The diva has got stunning fashion sense too. Be it traditional or western look, Madhuri aces it all. The Maja Ma actress recently shared a fabulous look in a silk saree that can be an ideal inspiration for anyone who wishes to flaunt a traditional look for upcoming festivities.
Diwali is almost here folks and if you want to look your traditional best then replicate Madhuri Dixit's traditional saree look!
Keep reading to know more about Madhuri Dixit's ethnic saree look:
Madhuri donned a beautiful yellow Kanjeevaram silk saree. Mostly silk sarees have a peculiar, shiny golden border that adds a quintessential traditional look to such ethnic weave six yards. Madhuri chose a lovely silk saree that featured a matte colour woven border. The saree had a unique chevron and checkered design in red which added a perfect contrast to the plain yellow body of the saree.
The diva wore a contrast blouse in red to complement her contemporary silk saree. The subtle mismatch of the saree and blouse design appeared offbeat and impressive!
Her chosen accessories need a special mention as well. To compliment her ethnic look, Madhuri wore a jadau jewelry set that included a choker neckpiece, statement earrings, and a cocktail ring.
Speaking of her makeup, Madhuri sported a dewy look that comprised glossy cheeks, shiny eye colours, classic curly lashes, and neutral brown lip tint. She kept her hair open and wavy and elevated it further with flowers on the side. Madhuri's look was classic at its finest.
