Just In
- 57 min ago Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fitness Mantra: Its A Mix Of Vacays, Training Tools And More
- 1 hr ago Panakala Narasimha Temple: Architecture, Legends, Festivals, Interesting Facts, Timings, And How To Reach
- 2 hrs ago Shanaya Kapoor’s Sequin Modern Saree Avatar Is What You Need For A Wedding, Pics
- 2 hrs ago If Your Makeup Products Have These Six Ingredients, It's Time To Ditch It!
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Turbocharged TVS Apache RR 310 Debuts In Drag Racing: All You Need To Know About TVS Racing’s Latest Weapon
- Technology DoT Issues New Rules For Airtel, Vodafone, Jio, BSNL To Protect Users From SIM Swap Fraud
- Sports Youth World Boxing Championships: Lashu advances into quarter-finals; four Indians progress on second day
- News Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP fields Mohan Konkani, 1st Christian candidate in 20 years
- Education Third Edition of the Coastal Defense Exercise 'Sea Vigil': All You Need to Know
- Finance Polarisation In Performance Of Indian Banks, To Persist: S&P
- Movies The Family Man Season 2 Stunt Director Yannick Ben Trains Sivakarthikeyan For Madonne Ashwin's Maaveeran!
- Travel Puerto Rico – The Heart And Soul Of The Caribbean
Madhuri Dixit’s Embellished Sharara Outfit Is Ideal For Your Ethnic Style Inspiration, Pics!
Since this is the official season of weddings and party occasions, you may be in a fashion dilemma of how to look your ethnic best. Now, if you have upcoming weddings or celebrations to attend and now sure what type of traditional attire would make you look apart from others, then fret not. Let Bollywood's ethereal diva Madhuri Dixit guide you over the same. Madhuri who is one of the judges of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was recently spotted wearing a beautiful ethnic outfit that can be an ideal style inspiration for your ethnic fashion!
Image: Instagram
Keep reading to get style insights into Madhuri Dixit's traditional embellished ensemble:
Image: Instagram
Bollywood's original Dhak Dhak girl is known for her classy and timeless fashion statements. The diva flaunted an ethnic look comprising a classic sharara set outfit. Madhuri looked ethereal in a mauve-coloured embellished sharara suit that featured busy embroidery work all over. The short kurta with applique work and fringe detailings appeared eye-catchy and gave an example of the finest craftsmanship. Madhuri paired the short kurti with pale gold and beige colour sharara pants and a matching sheer dupatta!
For your ethnic wear requirements, you simply can't go wrong with a traditional sharara. A basic sharara outfit usually includes a short kurta top, flared pants, and a matching dupatta. Traditional sharara sets are available in various styles, fits, and detailed work like beadwork, threadwork embroidery, sequins, cut dana work, and other embellishments like ruffled border, tassels, fringe, and more. You can select one with embellishments or detailed work that makes an ideal choice for your special occasion wear.
Image: Instagram
Now, when it comes to Indian traditional or ethnic outfits, the same looks complete and elevated with a chosen set of accessories. So for special occasions like weddings, it is absolutely OK to opt for shiny, blingy accessories!
The Maja Ma movie star chose a set of blingy accessories to complement the sequin work ethnic outfit. Madhuri flaunted studded statement chandelier earrings, a cocktail ring, and a matching cuff bracelet.
Image: Instagram
The timeless diva wore glossy makeup that comprised gloss on the cheeks, bronze contour, neutral eye shadow, curly lashes, and darkened eyebrows. Her bold red lips definitely served as the focal point of her shiny makeup look. Madhuri allowed her voluminous tresses to be styled in side-swept open waves. She added a studded hairpin as a chic hair accessory that perfectly matched her embellished attire!
- bollywood wardrobeShanaya Kapoor’s Sequin Modern Saree Avatar Is What You Need For A Wedding, Pics
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday’s Body-Hugging Jumpsuit Ensemble Makes a Perfect Party-Ready Look, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeElle Beauty Awards 2022: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, and More Shine On The Black Carpet
- fashionBest Tips To Detox Your Wardrobe
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, 6 White Saree Looks By B-Town Beauties That Are Perfect For The Wedding
- bollywood wardrobeRanveer Singh’s Ultimate Style Guide To Ace Floral Print For Men
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Your Winter Fashion Guide From B-Town Fashionistas
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s Silver Holographic Dress Makes For Perfect Chic Casual Fashion! PICS
- womenTaylor Swift’s Bejewelled Bodysuit Dress At MTV EMA 2022 Defines Fine Artistry! PICS
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s Neon Cut-Out Dress Is All About Embracing Dramatic Fashion, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone's Red Pantsuit Serves As A Style Guide For Power Dressing: PICS!
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt To Priyanka Chopra, Ace The Blazer Fashion Like B-Town Boss Ladies