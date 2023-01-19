Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Homemade Haircare Tips Hair Care oi-Amritha K

When it comes to skincare or hair issues, Madhuri Dixit Nene knows what to do.

She regularly updates her Instagram and Youtube channels, sharing insights into her hair care, skincare, and more. And today we are going to explore Madhuri Dixit Nene's Homemade Hair Mask.

In order to re-vitalise her radiance and healthy locks, the timeless beauty swears by pantry staples. Her Instagram account is full of easy packs or concoctions that will get your hair bouncy, from DIY hair masks to quick hair oil.

"Drink enough water in the day and have a healthy lifestyle, I think that will contribute a lot for healthy hair", states the actor in her video posted on Instagram.

It is important to nourish our hair in the same manner we consume food. When applied, hair products penetrate the scalp and, most often, the hair shaft. Natural products that are calm on the hair and not harsh are ideal for strengthening our hair follicles and enhancing hair growth.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Homemade Hair Oil

Ingredients: Half cup coconut oil, 15-20 curry leaves, 1 teaspoon methi seeds and 1 small grated onion.

Directions:

Step 1: Heat the oil slightly and add the methi seeds.

Step 2: Once it starts spluttering a bit, add the grated onion.

Step 3: Now let it boil for a few minutes and remove from the heat.

Step 4: Apply to your scalp and hair once every 3-4 days.

It is well known that coconut oil protects our hair from damage and breakage caused by environmental factors, curry leaves are anti-oxidants and provide moisture to your hair, methi seeds are excellent for treating scalp irritation, dandruff, and hair loss, and onion can effectively reduce hair loss.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Homemade Hair Mask

Ingredients: 1 ripe banana, 2 tablespoons of yoghurt and 1 teaspoon of honey

Directions:

Step 1: Combine all ingredients and whisk well.

Step 2: Apply the mask thoroughly to your mane.

Step 3: Make sure you wear a shower cap to prevent leaks and mess.

Step 4: After allowing it to rest for 30-40 minutes, rinse off with water and follow the same hair care routine without conditioning.

This concoction can help make your hair smooth and frizz-free. Especially in cases of dandruff, yogurt works well for all hair types.

Honey has emollient properties and humectant properties that provide moisture to the hair follicles. In addition to restoring shine and luster to frizzy, dry, curly, or dull hair, banana for hair helps nourish, soften, and condition it deeply. In addition to being rich in potassium and silica, they are a superfood for your hair.

