Flashback Friday: Sushmita Sen's Dreamy White Gown Look From 1994 Miss Universe Is Winning The Internet

With Mexico's Andrea Meza winning the 2021 Miss Universe crown and Adline Castelino of India securing the 3rd runner-up position at the contest, this year Miss Universe was one of the most talked-about events amid Covid-19. And following the news, we had our Miss Universe 1994 (yes, you guessed it right), Sushmita Sen giving us a flashback moment.

She posted a gorgeous picture of hers in her Instagram post and also wrote a heartfelt caption thanking God for giving the opportunity to make her dream possible. She posted the picture as it was the 27th anniversary of India's first-ever victory at Miss Universe, which took place in Manila, Philippines. Sushmita shared her picture in a dreamy white gown. Apart from her gown, it was her hairdo too that had our attention. For our Flashback Friday story, we have decoded this gown of Sushmita Sen's for you.

So, Sushmita Sen was about 18-years-old when she wore this gown for a photoshoot. Her gown was spaghetti-strapped with a corset-style bodice and flared ballroom skirt. She looked straight out of a fairytale in her gorgeous gown. Sushmita accessorised her look with dainty diamond danglers, which upped her look. The makeup was beautifully done but it was her hairdo that was more striking. She sported a fringe-style (which was quite a trend back then) intricately-done bun, and well it went well with her look.

Also, we have an interesting fact for you. Sushmita Sen's pageant gown for the finale of Miss India 1994 was made out of a curtain cloth. At that time, she couldn't afford expensive outfits for Miss India and so she sourced her outfits from Delhi's famous Sarojini Nagar market. Her outfits for the Miss India contest were stitched by a local tailor in Delhi. Well, apart from beauty, Sushmita Sen's confidence, intelligence, and grace won her the crown for both the contests. And the fashion lesson here is that what matters more is how well you carry your outfits than the expensive brands.

So, what do you think about Sushmita Sen's dreamy white gown look?