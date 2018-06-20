Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Manushi Chhillar Has All Our Attention In This Sexy Gown

By Devika
Manushi Chhillar Miss India 2018

She was crowned last year at the very same platform, where she now crowned the current winner of the Miss India 2018 pageant. Yes, Manushi Chhillar, who went on to become the Miss World, made the country proud and gave us all goosebumps, when she won the prestigious title. The gorgeous diva from Haryana is an MBBS student, but is also now the style icon for millennials.

Blessed with drop-dead gorgeous looks, it is surprising to see how naturally awesome Manushi's fashion sense is. Last time, the beauty queen wore a pretty lavender-hued Natasha Dalal lehenga and this time, she made us go wowing in an embellished gown.

Yes, after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes, this Miss World too sported a Michael Cinco gown. Her off-shoulder gown made her look every bit ravishing and it was quite amazing to see how this young girl from a small town stole the thunder of seasoned fashionistas of Bollywood.

Manushi Chhillar Miss India 2018

Manushi's dove grey gown beautifully hugged her slender frame, as she posed to perfection for the photographers. Her awe-inspiring gown had an overlapping feature and a thigh-high slit that helped accentuate her shapely legs.

She rounder off her look with glassy sandals that totally made her look like a modern fairytale princess and a stunning choker that was beautifully coiled around her neck.

She left her hair side-swept and loose and, well, she completely bowled us over with her effervescent charm.

Well, Manushi Chhillar, you are absolutely gorgeous and keep on inspiring us with many more such style statements.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 17:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue