Manushi Chhillar Has All Our Attention In This Sexy Gown

She was crowned last year at the very same platform, where she now crowned the current winner of the Miss India 2018 pageant. Yes, Manushi Chhillar, who went on to become the Miss World, made the country proud and gave us all goosebumps, when she won the prestigious title. The gorgeous diva from Haryana is an MBBS student, but is also now the style icon for millennials.

Blessed with drop-dead gorgeous looks, it is surprising to see how naturally awesome Manushi's fashion sense is. Last time, the beauty queen wore a pretty lavender-hued Natasha Dalal lehenga and this time, she made us go wowing in an embellished gown.

Yes, after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes, this Miss World too sported a Michael Cinco gown. Her off-shoulder gown made her look every bit ravishing and it was quite amazing to see how this young girl from a small town stole the thunder of seasoned fashionistas of Bollywood.

Manushi's dove grey gown beautifully hugged her slender frame, as she posed to perfection for the photographers. Her awe-inspiring gown had an overlapping feature and a thigh-high slit that helped accentuate her shapely legs.

She rounder off her look with glassy sandals that totally made her look like a modern fairytale princess and a stunning choker that was beautifully coiled around her neck.

She left her hair side-swept and loose and, well, she completely bowled us over with her effervescent charm.

Well, Manushi Chhillar, you are absolutely gorgeous and keep on inspiring us with many more such style statements.