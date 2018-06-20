From A Street Babe To Modern Goddess: Kareena's Two Drool-Worthy Looks From Miss India 2018

PC: therealkareenakap oor

Kareena Kapoor Khan has something magical about her. Whatever she wears becomes the news of the day. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress is sassy and hot and she doesn't give a damn about what others have to make out of her attires. Simply put, she wears what she feels like and most of the times, she can rock it too.

So, at the Miss India 2018 Grand Finale night, the actress gave us two completely different looks that were stunning in their own right. Obviously, she got a lot of attention because she nailed both the avatars. She was dressed in a gown and a quirky outfit for the same occasion. So, the diva went on from looking like a kickass street babe to a contemporary goddess. Let's decode both her looks that had us completely transfixed.

PC: therealkareenakapoor

1. The Street Style Babe

Bebo sported a Manish Malhotra outfit and no that was neither a sari or a gown. Her attire in fact was the killer separates. Yes, Kareena has lately taken a liking for separates and well with her toned figure, she looks great in it. So, she wore a black corset top that was highlighted by golden sequins and geometrical embellishments and multi-coloured tassels. Her jacket was certainly eye-catching with multi-coloured fringes from pink to red adorned on it.

She wore a belt with metallic feature, but her pants were plain black and added contrast to the upper-half of her outfit. She wore this ensemble for the stage performance. Yes, Kareena grooved to numbers such as 'Tareefan' and 'Bom Diggy Diggy' and more.

PC: therealkareenakapoor

2. The Contemporary Goddess

However, that street punk look was not the only avatar that she sported, but Bebo gave us another reason to be thrilled about. She looked ethereal in a mustard-coloured Prabal Gurung gown and had us obsessing all over her. The actress wore a revealing attire that featured a draped blouse. The blouse was draped around her neck and cloaked her upper half. The skirt of her outfit was floor length but structural. The dress had a thigh-high slit which accentuated her shapely legs.

Kareena complemented her attire with golden-hued sandals. Her makeup was done to T. We loved those smoky eyes and the baby pink lip shade combination. We thought her ponytail was perfect with the gown. Had she kept her hair loose, it would have killed her look.

So,which look of Kareena you liked more?