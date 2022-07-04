Just In
- 14 hrs ago Expert Article: Receded Gums, Its Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment
- 16 hrs ago July 2022: Numerological Predictions For This Month
- 19 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope, 02 July To 09 July 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- 21 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 03 July 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Sports Wimbledon: Sinner labels Alcaraz triumph one of his best after sinking Spanish star's hopes
- Movies Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Episode 2 Highlights: Erika Packard Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show
- News Denmark: Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say
- Education PSEB Class 10th Result 2022 : Punjab Board Likely To Declare 10th Results In First Week Of July
- Technology Week 26, 2022 Launch Roundup: OnePlus Nord 2T, Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro, Nokia G11 Plus, And More
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Himalayan Gets Two New Colour Options
- Finance Gold Rates Increase Around Rs. 1350 In India In Past 2 Days: See Why?
- Travel Some Great Tips For Mothers Traveling With Infants And Children
Miss India 2022: Sini Shetty From Karnataka Wins The Beauty Pageant
Sini Shetty from Karnataka was announced the winner of the Femina Miss India World 2022 title at the grand finale of VLCC Femina Miss India in Mumbai on Sunday, July 3. At the ceremony, hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up. Actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj were part of the jury panel for the evening.
The Miss India 2022 pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions. The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 31 state winners, a note from the organisers stated. "These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and underwent rigorous training and grooming sessions, mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022," the note further read.
Neha Dhupia, former Femina Miss India Universe, said the journey of Femina Miss India brings back "memories of the priceless experiences I've had with this pageant".
"It's almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance. Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I'm confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout," the actor said in a statement.
The star-studded evening witnessed performances by actors Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler. The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul.
Congratulations to Sini Shetty!
Photo Credit: Miss India official Instagram.
- bollywood wardrobeAirport Fashion: Beauty Queen Urvashi Rautela Sets New Sleepwear Street Style Trend
- bollywood wardrobeFlashback Friday: Sushmita Sen’s Dreamy White Gown Look From 1994 Miss Universe Is Winning The Internet
- fashion trendsMiss Universe 2021: Miss India Adline Castelino Is The 3rd Runner-Up; Take A Look At Her Stunning Outfits
- womenInternational Women’s Day 2021: Inspiring Story Of Manya Singh, Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-Up
- home n gardenMiss World Manushi Chhillar Opens Up On Her Terrace Garden Plans And Growing Fruits And Vegetables
- bollywood wardrobeNeha Dhupia Looked Devilishly Hot In Her This Gown
- bollywood wardrobeFrom A Street Babe To Modern Goddess: Kareena's Two Drool-Worthy Looks From Miss India 2018
- bollywood wardrobeManushi Chhillar Has All Our Attention In This Sexy Gown
- bollywood wardrobe@sizzlinglook: Neha Dhupia's Black Avatar
- bollywood wardrobeSpotted: Dia Mirza In A Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor Suit At India Consumer Jewellery Show
- lifeMiss Asia Pacific World 2013: Srishti Rana
- bollywood wardrobeNeha Dhupia Dresses Up In A Bright Orange Skirt Set And Makes Working From Home More Joyful And Interesting