Traditional Wear Edit: The Green Outfit Or Printed Blue Drape Attire, Which Outfit You Liked More? Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Well, after saree edit, we bring to you the traditional wear edit. We are going to talk about traditional outfits that we have so loved and decoded the same for you. So, our first pick is saree attire that features an intricate drape and the second pick are the separates. Let's talk about the outfits that so mesmerised us and find out which one was our favourite.

Courtesy: House of Masaba

1. The Green Outfit

Perfect wear to lounge at home, this emerald jungle print outfit absolutely caught our attention. Designed by Masaba Gupta, this attire consisted of a round-collared printed tunic, which featured leopard patterns and green leaves and she teamed it with flared bottoms. It was a gorgeous number and the model teamed it with a pair of brown flats. She accessorised her look with studs. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, muted-toned cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted neat bun rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Aashni + Co

2. The Patterned Blue Drape

The next attire that we loved was actually saree-inspired and it featured a sleeveless cropped bodice and the intricately-done drape. The attire was white-hued and featured meticulously done blue patterns and a matching pallu. We also liked the jewel-toned intricate neckline of the attire and the model looked pretty and her middle-parted sleek long tresses completed her look.

So, which attire did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.