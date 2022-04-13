Just In
Watch Out For Sara Ali Khan Giving A Major Fashion Indian Ethnic Summer Goal In White
Sara Ali Khan's white attire is a peace in this tormenting heat
Sara Ali Khan is always seen carrying her fashion with utmost ease. Her charm is enough to bring a shine to any color she wears, which indeed makes it a trendsetter.
Recently, The actress was spotted while she wear all-white attire on this sunny summer. A beautiful white salwar with a white dupatta paired with white Jutti and antique-looking earrings and Kangan adds an extra adorableness to her look. Moreover, the black nail paint brings a perfect contrast to her white attire. The actress gave a major fashion Indian Ethnic Summer goal.
While the actress is nowadays busy with the shooting of her upcoming projects, the audience also got to see her spiritual attachment when she visited the famous Nageshvara Jyotirlinga Temple along with her 'Gaslight' co-star, Vikrant Massey.
Besides Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal and Vikrant on the other hand, will soon be seen in 'Forensic' opposite Radhika Apte.
