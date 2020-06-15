Just In
Brown-Hued Suit Or White-Coloured Suit, Which One Will You Pick For The Next Occasion?
Traditional suits remain our favourite wear because they are comfy and elegant. For most of us, suits are easier to wear as compared to sarees. However, kudos to women, who can drape sarees in a matter of a few minutes. Coming back to suits, the salwar suits can be donned a number of occasions, if you are not particularly in a mood of wearing sarees, you can try salwar kameez. Also, you can wear suits for casual occasions. So, we have picked two salwar suits for you.
Courtesy: The Loom
The Brown Suit
The brown-hued suit can make you look so distinctive and a class apart. It's a perfect hue for the monsoon season as well and can make you feel so much more awesome. You can go for fabrics such as the Kota fabric and chiffon and pair your attire with kolhapuri sandals. Also, remember to keep your look minimal; let your suit do the talking.
Courtesy: OGAAN INDIA
The White Suit
The white suits can also accentuate your look and make you look classy effortlessly. A white suit, particularly with Chanderi or chikankari touch, can make you look outstanding. You can accessorise your white suit with diamond or oxidised silver jewellery. However, don't wear gold jewellery at all and you can pair your white suit with white-toned sandals or pink ones will also look good.
So, which traditional suit will you wear for the next occasion? Let us know that.