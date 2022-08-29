Celebrate Onam: 8 Stunning Ethnic Outfit Ideas For Women

1. Kasavu Saree Image: Ajio When it comes to celebrating festivities, classics are forever! And Onam festival is synonymous with kasavu sarees. You can never go wrong with a white or beige saree with a golden border. It's chic and timeless! Stick to traditional Indian accessories like gold temple jewelry and flowers in the hair bun!

2. Skirt & Top Image: Nykaa Select a custom-tailored skirt-top combo in cotton, silk-blend material. It could feature a plain, jari-butti work, or jacquard pattern all over. Go for either earthy neutrals or vibrant colors like yellow, pink, and more! Accentuate your traditional look with chic statement jewelry like chandbali earrings or quintessential jhumkas!

3. Half Saree Image: Koskii This one is a southern staple outfit for all celebrations. Half saree can be worn by young girls and women both. Go for a traditional big border half silk saree. Colors like white, off-white, and beige look classic and regal for the same. For it is the contrast border that steals the attention! Go for traditional south Indian style jewelry or form an eye-catchy contrast with Kundan, Jadau jewelry!

4. Banarasi Saree Image: Jaypore A lovely Banarasi saree in a soothing, neutral hue looks like a dream! Banarasi sarees are a perfect choice to celebrate Onam and make a classic impression! If you want to try something other than half sleeves blouse, that works too. For an offbeat look, go for a tailor-made blouse with a boat neck, and sleeveless pattern. Wear statement jewelry like pearl chandelier earrings that match the overall ethnic attire!

5. Tussar Silk Saree Image: Odette Tussar silk sarees feature a serene, delectable weave that has an inherent feminine appeal to it. These sarees are mostly lightweight and create a fantastic drape! Select a chic tussar silk saree in a neutral shade. Go for a matching blouse or create a contrast with a bold hue blouse featuring a busy pattern or embroidery work. Complete the look with traditional gold filigree jewelry!

6. Chanderi Silk Lehenga Image: Ensembleindia Go for a beautiful chanderi silk lehenga featuring a lovely bright color or pattern. While beige and golden hues are preferable choices for Onam attire, you can bring in a style twist. It's allowed! Explore options in terms of color, silhouette, and style for lehengas or shararas. Team it up with beautiful jewelry and other accessories like potli bags, juttis, and sequin sandals!

7. Chikankari Embroidered Suit To celebrate special occasions and festivities like Onam, a classic chikankari suit makes a regal option. The Chikankari work on the dress or traditional Punjabi suit speaks for itself and it's a true definition of Indian artistry! Go for cotton, silk blend, or a pure silk Chikankari suit. Stick to a statement jewelry piece like chandbali earrings, choker, or a cocktail ring. Avoid heavy jewelry as its main motif is to let the dress details be the hero!