Varalakshmi Puja 2019: 9 Saree-Draping Styles You Can Take A Cue From Fashion Trends Kaustubha Sharma

Vara Mahalakshmi is of great significance in the southern part of India. It is synonymous with North Indian Dusshera. This year, in 2019, it falls on 9th August, Friday and will be celebrated with zeal and fervour. It is also considered as the women's festival because the rituals include worshipping Goddess Lakshmi.

Women get decked up on this occasion wearing pretty and beautiful traditional outfits, especially saress. While you prepare for the festival today, here are few saree-draping styles with which you can experiment-

In this piece, we have listed 9 saree-draping styles that you can try on Vara Mahalakshmi puja-

1.Long Pleats At Front: Go for a solid gold saree. Pair it with a solid maroon blouse.The trick is, you make sleek pleats instead of broad ones. You can keep the pallu length up to your knees like the one shown below. Or, you can keep it up to your waist, like all regular pallus.

2. Quirky South Indian Style: If you're going for this draping style make sure you've picked a Kanjivaram silk saree. Try a pink and golden shade silk saree. Drape it like a regular saree with broad pleats and add a waist belt. To keep it chic, make sure you pick a waist chain that is simple.

3. Casual Pleats: Look stylish by opting for this style. All you have to do is, make messy pleats and pin it on your shoulder or you can live it just like that. Your can try this offbeat look for the festival as well.

4. Adding Kamarbandh To Your Attire: Adding a kamarbandh to your attire will change the overall look. You can follow the traditional style in case of draping the saree.

5. Lehenga Style: For this, you'll need to pick a Kanjivaram silk saree, if you don't have a lehenga or ghagra choli. Wear the saree in Gujarati style but make broad pleats around the waist and your shoulder. Your can wear a stylish boat neck blouse piece to add depth to your look.

6. Open Pallu Style: This is the most common style and yet it works everytime, if you are running out of time. You can pick a cotton silk saree or any saree for that matter. It is also called the freestyle pallu.

7. Sleek Pleat Style: Instead of going for regular pleats, go for this kind of pleats. Fold the pallu neatly and pin it up. The saree becomes manageable with this style.

8. Loose Pleat Style: Spice up your look with this style. The trick is to loosely pleat the saree and pin it to get a casual look. Your pleats should be broad for this.

9. Gujarati Style: If you're bored of the regular style, try this one. Broad Gujarati pallu looks great on silk sarees and you can drape the saree in no time.

So, which is your favourite style?