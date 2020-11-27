Just In
Diwali: Janhvi Kapoor Sets Festive Goals In Her Floral Lehenga And You Would Love To Steal It From Her!
On Diwali, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made a big fashion statement with her glamorous look in a bright yellow saree and exuded major festive vibes. But it seems like that the actress is still not ready to come out of festive mode and her latest look is a proof of it! Recently, Janhvi's stylist Mohit Rai shared a couple of pictures of the actress on Instagram, where she was seen flaunting a floral lehenga as she got decked up for th a beauty campaign. The actress looked extremely pretty in her lehenga and we definitely would love to steal it away from her for next festival. But before that, let's take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, Janhvi Kapoor was dressed to slay in a beautiful flared lehenga by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor, which was accentuated by multi-hued intricate prints and floral patterns. She teamed her beautiful lehenga with a sleeveless plunging-neckline choli that featured multi-coloured florals. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress completed her look with a sheer dupatta that had subtle square-shaped patches and embroidered border. She draped the dupatta over her one shoulder and accessorised her look with a silver-toned maang tikka, a pair of earrings, and ring from Anmol . Janhvi further upped her look with pink nail paint.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva made pretty braids at the both sides of her highlighted tresses and let loose her remaining curls.
We absolutely loved this lehenga of Janhvi Kapoor. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Mohit Rai