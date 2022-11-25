Masaba Gupta’s Ranicore Saree Is All Things Sassy And Bossy, Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta is one talented creative soul. She is famous for her eclectic designs that denote a message of don't be colour and print shy. Explore bold hues and experiment with quirky prints. Masaba recently shared her new design collection on Insta called 'Ranicore' which is a desi version of the Barbiecore style trend. Her head-to-toe pink avatar looked fierce and flamboyant!

Image: Instagram

Read on to find out the insights into Masaba's Ranicore saree ensemble:

Image: Instagram

Gone are the days when pink colour was termed as girly or feminine. The hue in fact denotes power, fun, and vibrancy. The Barbiecore trend which is all about embracing the pink hue with your clothing and accessories encourages dressing head-to-toe in pink. Being the accomplished designer that she is, Masaba added her own Indianized touch to it by naming her latest collection 'Ranicore'!

Masaba Gupta was seen wearing a beautiful, vibrant pink colour saree that was crafted with Chanderi, raw silk, and net fabric. Her plain pink saree featured a quirky slogan at the saree pallu that read - where is the Masaba print? Ms.Gupta teamed the quirky print saree with a full-sleeved halter neck blouse with noodle straps and an arm-warmer style.

Speaking of her latest collection "Ranicore", Masaba shared the inspiration behind it. Apparently, everyone was asking her just one thing - "Where is the Masaba print?" So she decided to print the same on her latest ensembles that worked great as an offbeat print for her latest Ranicore collection!

Masaba also shared that, Her idea of designing quirky, bold prints on clothes and accessories has given her much love and appreciation in the fashion genre. The replica or duplicate of her prints are easily available in the market which feels flattering but at the same time hinders her creative process as well.

Image: Instagram

The designer diva accentuated her boss lady look with a curated set of accessories from her own brand. Masaba chose metal gold stud earrings, a chain necklace with quirky figurine pendants, and a chic Kada bracelet.

To justify the all-pink Ranicore attire, Masaba wore bright pink pointy heels and matching statement sunglasses by Balenciaga. Masaba's lady in pink avatar indeed looked glam and inspirational!

Image: Instagram

In terms of makeup, The Masaba Masaba series star opted for dewy makeup comprising natural eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and a hot pink tint on the lips. Styling the hair in a middle-parted sleek bun, Masaba oozed understated glamour!