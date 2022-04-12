ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sobhita Dhulipala Gives Modern Twist To The Traditional Indian Saree!

    By
    |

    Sobhita Dhulipala left us impressed with her performance in the Malayalam crime thriller Kurup with the audiences and critics raving about her portrayal of Sharadha Kurup, the wife of a fugitive.

    The actress, who is also known for her unique sense of style recently posted a throwback image of her look from the film's world premiere in Dubai.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

    Sobhita Dhulipala sported a Sabyasachi saree along with the signature belt and clutch. She paired it with Sabyasachi jewels-including a diamond and ruby pendant and necklace with matching earrings. The monochrome palette was refreshing, as she made the traditional outfit contemporary and edgy with a snatched bun and pulled back hair, nude make-up and bold eyes.

    The outfit was a great example of how to dress if you want the accessories to do all the talking.

    Sobhita posted, "Tb to Kurup world premiere in Dubai. God knows I love to dress up."

    On the film front, Sobhita's exciting lineup of projects includes Ronnie Screwvala's Sitara, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan (Tamil), Telugu film Major with Adivi Sesh, a Hollywood project Monkey Man directed by and starring Dev Patel and her much-awaited web series Made In Heaven season 2.

    Comments

    More SOBHITA DHULIPALA News

     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close