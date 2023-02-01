Masaba Gupta’s Fitness Mantra Is All About Consistency: 5 Tips! Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

No doubt, Masaba Gupta is on a mission! The designer, actor, and entrepreneur recently got married in the most intimate wedding you could imagine - is a force to be reckoned with.

Since starting her career as a fashion designer 13 years ago, Masaba has added jewellery designer, actor, serial collaborator, and most recently, beauty entrepreneur to her posse.

Her Instagram is proof of her dedication to fitness and living a healthy lifestyle, even though she's got a voluptuous body that should be on the cover of a magazine!

Known as an icon for body positivity and breaking beauty standards, here are 5 tips from the books of Masaba Gupta's Fitness Mantra For 2023.

Masaba Gupta's Fitness Mantra: 5 Tips For Everyone

Masaba of Masaba Masaba keeps her routine dynamic and interesting by working out with kettlebells and yoga.

Tip 1: Don't rush it

Exercise and working out isn't a race you need to finish. Build your routine slowly rather than jumping right in and ending up in a world of pain.

Start slow and easy to get used to your body's limits, and then go ahead. You'll prevent ligament tears and cramps if you build up a routine.

Tip 2: Workout for the arms

In order to maintain good posture, Masaba's trainer recommends using weights that can sustain your arms for a long period of time. Her arm workout routine consists of numerous steps.

As well as strengthening your forearm muscles and maintaining good posture, arm workouts also improve your core and breathing techniques [1].

Tip 3: Kettlebell workout

By holding a substantial amount of weight, you directly engage your arm, leg, shoulder, back, and abdominal muscles. The pull on your muscles strengthens them, and the pull on your bones stimulates new bone cell growth.

You can also improve your posture by using kettlebells [2].

Tip 4: Spice it up

Maintaining a routine for long enough to achieve progress is important, but so is staying motivated and engaged in the process. It is imperative that you mix up your workouts every once in a while if you want to get better, because if you become bored, you will not put in the necessary effort to get better - and as we have seen, many celebrities do this.

Tip 5: Don't limit yourself

It is important not to fixate on a particular weight you must achieve, because that will ruin your relationship with food. It is possible to be fit while still enjoying all of the tasty treats in moderation [3].

Obsessing over calories is not helpful - and remember that treat meals are better than cheat meals.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 18:01 [IST]