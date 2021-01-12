Sanjana Sanghi, Mithila Palkar, And Sonakshi Sinha Wow Us With Their Modern Ethnic Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you are looking for traditional fashion inspiration, we have brand new outfit goals for you. This time, we curated a list of modern ethnic outfits, which were donned by Sonakshi Sinha, Mithila Palkar, and Sanjana Sanghi. We have decoded their outfits for you for some much-needed fashion inspiration. Take a look.

Pic Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu

Sanjana Sanghi's Embellished Pink Saree

Sanjana Sanghi looked absolutely pretty in her embellished saree, which she wore recently. Styled by Who Wore What When, she wore a saree designed by Akanksha Gajria. Her saree was silver and pink with pink floral accents. Draped impeccably, her saree was enhanced by metallic tones and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless pink blouse that was meticulously sequinned. The actress wore a pair of white-hued sandals. She accessorised her look with gold hoops from Varuna D Jani. The makeup was highlighted by dark pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and glossy pink eye shadow. She rounded out her look with a ponytail.

Pic Courtesy: Kulsum Syeda

Mithila Palkar's Blue Suit

Mithila Palkar looked awesome in her blue suit. She wore an anarkali suit and was styled by Shreeja Rajgopal and her attire came from the label, Gulabo Jaipur. It was a long full-sleeved suit that was enhanced by floral accents and she paired it with palazzo pants. The actress also draped a complementing dupatta on one side of her shoulder. She wore embellished golden juttis from Fizzy Goblet. Mithila accessorised her look with elaborate golden earrings and a nose pin. The makeup was enhanced by coffee lip shade, subtle kohl, and a tiny black bindi. The side-parted voluminous tresses completed her look.

Pic Courtesy: Vaishnav Praveen

Sonakshi Sinha's Yellow Fusion Outfit

Sonakshi Sinha flaunted yellow cape and pants combination for a photoshoot. The diva looked stunning in her outfit that was designed by Arpita Mehta. She wore a hand-embroidered camel twig yoke cape and paired it with matching kite pants. The embellished neckline on her kurta absolutely spruced up her look and Sonakshi enhanced her look with heavy emerald and gold earrings, which came from Razwada Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by subtle winged eyeliner, contoured cheekbones, and light-brown lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

So, whose outfit and look did you like the most? Let us know that.