Just In
- 38 min ago What Is Yellow Fungus Infection? Causes, Symptoms, Complications, Treatments And Other Details
- 1 hr ago Sonam Kapoor Gives A Quick And Easy Morning Makeup Routine For Lazy Days
- 3 hrs ago Malaika Arora Shows How To Make A Chic Statement In A Sassy And Powerful Pastel Pantsuit; Pictures Inside!
- 4 hrs ago Maharani Promotions: Huma Qureshi Effortlessly Slays It In Her Chic Trackset; Her Earrings Look Is Cool Too!
Don't Miss
- News UPSSSC PET 2021 notification out; registration open till June 21
- Sports Manchester United star Fernandes 'honoured' by Cantona comparisons
- Movies Sanjay Dutt Pays Tribute To Dad Sunil Dutt On His Death Anniversary With An Emotional Note
- Technology Tecno Spark 7 Pro With Helio G80, 48MP AI Triple Camera Debuts In India; New Budget Offering?
- Finance SBI: Limit for cash withdrawal at non-home branches has temporarily increased, Details Inside
- Automobiles 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA & AMG GLA 35 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 42.10 Lakh
- Education MPCJ Result 2021: High Court Of Madhya Pradesh Releases Civil Judge Prelims Result 2021
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In June
Mira Rajput Kapoor Nails The Formal Chic Look That We Can Easily Try At Home
We love Mira Rajput Kapoor's fashion game for it is so relatable. These days, Mira Rajput has been giving us oodles of fashion goals, which are simple yet stylish. And the latest picture of hers was a throwback one, where Mira exuded formal chic vibes. Her outfit seemed perfect for semi-formal events and inspired some major work-from-home fashion goals.
So, Mira kept it casual and yet official in her attire that featured a collared and breezy long white shirt with printed black-toned accents. Her shirt was partly tucked and she teamed her white shirt with a pair of ankle-length distressed denims, which we thought made for an excellent street-style combination. However, she added a formal touch to her outfit with a black-hued blazer. Mira Rajput Kapoor looked smart and pulled off her attire with a lot of aplomb. This ensemble look is something we can easily try at home.
She paired her ensemble with pointed metallic brown sandals that colour-blocked her attire. With this look, Mira Rajput also showed us how single accessory can add a vibrant touch to the look. She carried a smart yellow purse with her, which was like a pop of colour to her muted-toned outfit. Mira also upped her look with a delicate pendant neckpiece and blingy rings. The makeup was marked by matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She completed her look with highlighted tresses. Mira Rajput Kapoor looked amazing. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
Picture Source: Instagram