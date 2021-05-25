Mira Rajput Kapoor Nails The Formal Chic Look That We Can Easily Try At Home Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

We love Mira Rajput Kapoor's fashion game for it is so relatable. These days, Mira Rajput has been giving us oodles of fashion goals, which are simple yet stylish. And the latest picture of hers was a throwback one, where Mira exuded formal chic vibes. Her outfit seemed perfect for semi-formal events and inspired some major work-from-home fashion goals.

So, Mira kept it casual and yet official in her attire that featured a collared and breezy long white shirt with printed black-toned accents. Her shirt was partly tucked and she teamed her white shirt with a pair of ankle-length distressed denims, which we thought made for an excellent street-style combination. However, she added a formal touch to her outfit with a black-hued blazer. Mira Rajput Kapoor looked smart and pulled off her attire with a lot of aplomb. This ensemble look is something we can easily try at home.

She paired her ensemble with pointed metallic brown sandals that colour-blocked her attire. With this look, Mira Rajput also showed us how single accessory can add a vibrant touch to the look. She carried a smart yellow purse with her, which was like a pop of colour to her muted-toned outfit. Mira also upped her look with a delicate pendant neckpiece and blingy rings. The makeup was marked by matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She completed her look with highlighted tresses. Mira Rajput Kapoor looked amazing. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Picture Source: Instagram