‘Tis The Season Of Cute Dresses, Proves Aditi Rao Hydari, Mouni Roy, And Mira Rajput Kapoor
After cold grey winters, 'Tis the season of cute dresses and if you are thinking adorable dresses, we have got you covered. While Mira Rajput Kapoor wore a patterned dress, Aditi Rao Hydari and Mouni Roy sported red and beige dresses respectively. So, let's decode their outfits and looks for some major fashion inspiration.
Photo Courtesy: Subi Samuel
Mouni Roy's Ruffled Dress
Mouni Roy looked stunning as ever in her ruffled dress, which came from the label, Soshai. The dress was accentuated by textured bodice with frilly accents and the actress was styled by Anuradha Khurana. She kept her look jewellery-free, which went well with her attire. However, if you want a touch of jewellery, you can go for vibrant gemstone or pearl studs with this dress. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The highlighted softly-curled tresses wrapped up her look.
Photo Courtesy: KUMAR DEVIKAR
Aditi Rao Hydari's Red Dress
For one of The Girl On The Train promotional rounds, Aditi Rao Hydari looked pretty in her red dress, which came from the label, Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam. Her dress consisted of a puffed-sleeved blouse that was cropped and knotted at front and a skirt. Her attire was accentuated by light patterns and she teamed her dress with a pair of classic red sandals. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she accessorised her look with chic necklaces from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was notched up by red lip shade, pink cheekbones, and light eye makeup. The ponytail rounded out her avatar.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Mira Rajput Kapoor's Patterned Dress
Mira Rajput Kapoor sported a cute pleated and ruffled dress, which came from the label, Very by Pallavi Singhee. It was a draped vintage tile printed dress with floral accents in yellow and blue. Her dress was cinched at the waist and featured asymmetrical hem with a ruffled belt. She upped her look with a pair of pearl studs and her makeup was marked by glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl with light eye shadow. The side-parted partly-tied highlighted tresses completed her look. She was styled by Delna Nallaseth.
So, whose cute dress did you like the most? Let us know that.