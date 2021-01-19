Bandhej Or Brocade, Which Stylish Outfit Of Mira Rajput Kapoor Is More Awesome? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mira Rajput Kapoor recently gave us fashion goals with her chic outfits. With her western outfits, she made a strong case for traditional intricate craftsmanship. Mira Rajput looked awesome and her styling was done meticulously by Delna Nallaseth. So, let's decode her two western outfits, which we so liked.

Mira Rajput Kapoor's Bandhej Dress

Mira Rajput Kapoor looked awesome in her dress that came from Aapro. Splashed in a black hue, her tie and dye bandhej t-shirt wrap dress was accentuated by orange patterns. It was a knotted dress that featured a purple and black neckline. She accessorised her look with a pair of oxidised silver honey bee earrings from Bhavya Ramesh Jewelry. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and complementing eye shadow. The ponytail completed her look.

Mira Rajput Kapoor's Brocade Blazer

Mira Rajput Kapoor looked amazing in her outfit, which we thought was ideal for any formal occasion. She flaunted her collared jacket that was crafted out of silk brocade and enhanced by animal prints. Her jacket was marked by multi-hued accents and she upped her look with delicate studs. The makeup was enhanced by natural pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and light eye shadow. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her look. Her blazer was designed by Suket Dhir.

So, which outfit of Mira Rajput Kapoor's did you like more? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Delna Nallaseth's Instagram