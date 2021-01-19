Just In
- 52 min ago Tandav: Elegant Saree Lessons From Dimple Kapadia Aka Anuradha Kishore
-
- 1 hr ago Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Date And Significance Of This Festival
- 1 hr ago Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut And Arjun Rampal Mesmerise Us With Their Killer Looks In The Look Poster
- 2 hrs ago Best Exercises For People With Diabetes
Don't Miss
- Sports ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info
- News Sajad Lone's party People's Conference quits J&K Gupkar Alliance
- Automobiles MG ZS Petrol Interiors Spied Ahead Of India Launch Expected Soon: SPy Pics & Details
- Finance 6 Things To Check In Your Credit Card Statement
- Education SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Released
- Movies Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Priyamvada Kant To Play Mohsin Khan's Love Interest
- Technology Vi Extends Validity Weekend Data Rollover Facility Until April
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In January 2021
Bandhej Or Brocade, Which Stylish Outfit Of Mira Rajput Kapoor Is More Awesome?
Mira Rajput Kapoor recently gave us fashion goals with her chic outfits. With her western outfits, she made a strong case for traditional intricate craftsmanship. Mira Rajput looked awesome and her styling was done meticulously by Delna Nallaseth. So, let's decode her two western outfits, which we so liked.
Mira Rajput Kapoor's Bandhej Dress
Mira Rajput Kapoor looked awesome in her dress that came from Aapro. Splashed in a black hue, her tie and dye bandhej t-shirt wrap dress was accentuated by orange patterns. It was a knotted dress that featured a purple and black neckline. She accessorised her look with a pair of oxidised silver honey bee earrings from Bhavya Ramesh Jewelry. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and complementing eye shadow. The ponytail completed her look.
Mira Rajput Kapoor's Brocade Blazer
Mira Rajput Kapoor looked amazing in her outfit, which we thought was ideal for any formal occasion. She flaunted her collared jacket that was crafted out of silk brocade and enhanced by animal prints. Her jacket was marked by multi-hued accents and she upped her look with delicate studs. The makeup was enhanced by natural pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and light eye shadow. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her look. Her blazer was designed by Suket Dhir.
So, which outfit of Mira Rajput Kapoor's did you like more? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Delna Nallaseth's Instagram