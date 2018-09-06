Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Mira Rajput Kapoor's Baby Bump Outfits Were Humble And Totally On Point

By
Mira Rajput Kapoor fashion

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are blessed with a baby boy. We are happy for the couple, who now have two little ones. But, we must say, that we were also impressed with Mira in terms of fashion during her baby bump days. Unlike B-town divas, her style was simple and believable too. She was a fashion inspiration to all the young would-be moms. Be it traditional or western, her outfits were pretty. So, let's take a look at her baby bump ensembles.

Array

Mira Rajput's Comfy Dress

Mira Rajput Kapoor stepped out in the city with her hubby Shahid and surprised us in this rather comfy dress. Her attire was soothing to look at and was enhanced by flowy silhouette. She wore a half-sleeved folded dress that featured a V-neckline and accentuated by stunning prints. Mira paired her dress with white sports shoes and her shades rounded off her look.

Array

Mira Rajput's Salwar Kameez

For her outing with her daughter, Mira sported a pastel-hued salwar kameez. Mira wore a quarter-sleeved powdered pink kurta and teamed it with matching palazzo pants. Her kurta and palazzo were accentuated by subtle floral embroidery and she draped a red-hued light dupatta to round off her look.

Array

Mira Rajput's White Dress

While partying, Mira wore an asymmetrical white-hued dress that was half-sleeved and featured an overlapping detail. Her dress had subtle golden border and she enhanced her look with brown-hued bondage sandals, which went perfectly well with her dress. Her golden earrings and side-swept hairdo completed her look.

Array

Mira Rajput's Casual Avatar

Mira Rajput kept it simple and casual while hanging out with her gang of girls. She wore a flowy and asymmetrical top that was sleeveless and accentuated by pink-hued floral details. Mira teamed her top with distressed denims dipped in classic blue shade and notched up her look with black-coloured sandals.

Array

Mira Rajput's Latest Blue Dress

Just a few days ago, Mira Rajput wore an off-shouldered dress, which featured ruffled hemline and was enhanced by sleek stripes. Mira's dress was structured and beckoned us to hit the beach. She teamed her outfit with blue-hued flat sandals and spruced up her look with flower-shaped red studs and an impeccable ponytail.

So, which attire of Mira Rajput Kapoor's did you like the most?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue