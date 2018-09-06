Mira Rajput Kapoor's Baby Bump Outfits Were Humble And Totally On Point

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are blessed with a baby boy. We are happy for the couple, who now have two little ones. But, we must say, that we were also impressed with Mira in terms of fashion during her baby bump days. Unlike B-town divas, her style was simple and believable too. She was a fashion inspiration to all the young would-be moms. Be it traditional or western, her outfits were pretty. So, let's take a look at her baby bump ensembles.

Mira Rajput's Comfy Dress Mira Rajput Kapoor stepped out in the city with her hubby Shahid and surprised us in this rather comfy dress. Her attire was soothing to look at and was enhanced by flowy silhouette. She wore a half-sleeved folded dress that featured a V-neckline and accentuated by stunning prints. Mira paired her dress with white sports shoes and her shades rounded off her look. Mira Rajput's Salwar Kameez For her outing with her daughter, Mira sported a pastel-hued salwar kameez. Mira wore a quarter-sleeved powdered pink kurta and teamed it with matching palazzo pants. Her kurta and palazzo were accentuated by subtle floral embroidery and she draped a red-hued light dupatta to round off her look. Mira Rajput's White Dress While partying, Mira wore an asymmetrical white-hued dress that was half-sleeved and featured an overlapping detail. Her dress had subtle golden border and she enhanced her look with brown-hued bondage sandals, which went perfectly well with her dress. Her golden earrings and side-swept hairdo completed her look. Mira Rajput's Casual Avatar Mira Rajput kept it simple and casual while hanging out with her gang of girls. She wore a flowy and asymmetrical top that was sleeveless and accentuated by pink-hued floral details. Mira teamed her top with distressed denims dipped in classic blue shade and notched up her look with black-coloured sandals. Mira Rajput's Latest Blue Dress Just a few days ago, Mira Rajput wore an off-shouldered dress, which featured ruffled hemline and was enhanced by sleek stripes. Mira's dress was structured and beckoned us to hit the beach. She teamed her outfit with blue-hued flat sandals and spruced up her look with flower-shaped red studs and an impeccable ponytail.

So, which attire of Mira Rajput Kapoor's did you like the most?