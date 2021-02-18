Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Bridesmaid Looks In A Bright Yellow Saree And Regal Purple Lehenga Has All Our Attention Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of Shahid Kapoor, is enjoying the wedding festivities of her friend. She is keeping her fans updated by continuously sharing her gorgeous pictures on social media. Currently, her two looks are doing rounds on the internet, where she is seen flaunting a bright yellow saree and a regal lehenga. The diva looked beautiful in both the outfits and by looking at her pictures, we can say, she is the most stylish bridesmaid ever. So, let us take a close look at her saree and lehenga and decode it for fashion goals.

Mira Rajput In A Bright Yellow Saree

Mira Rajput Kapoor looked radiant in a bright yellow chiffon saree, which was accentuated by subtle white striped patterns. Styled by Delna Nallaseth, she draped her saree with open pallu that featured intricate white embroidered patterns and green border. The star wife teamed her saree with a sleeveless plunging-neckline blouse and upped her look with a floral patterned potli bag. Mira's saree and bag both was by Anita Dongre and she accessorised her look with a silver-toned bracelet and rings. She pulled back her tresses into a half hairdo and spruced up her look with pointed brows, black kohl, black eyeliner, pink blush, and pink lip shade.

Mira Rajput In A Regal Purple Lehenga

Mira Rajput Kapoor exuded regal vibes in her traditional purple lehenga that came from Jayanti Reddy's label. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate golden patterns embedded on the bottom with embellished border. Styled by Delna Nallaseth, she teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved matching blouse, which had knotted detailing at the front. The diva completed her look with a red dupatta that too had embroidered border and a red potli bag. She notched up her look with a gold statement necklace from Shri Paramani Jewels. Mira let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and elevated her look with a tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lipstick.

So, what do you think about this saree and lehenga of Mira Rajput Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mira Rajput's Instagram