Planning On Attending A Wedding? Mira Rajput Kapoor Has Fashion Goals For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mira Rajput Kapoor looked stunning in her traditional outfits, which she wore recently at a wedding function. The actress looked resplendent in her ethnic wear and had all our attention. She flaunted a contemporary saree and a gown that featured metallic accents. So, let's decode the two outfits of hers, which we so liked.

Mira Rajput Kapoor's Peach Saree

Mira Rajput Kapoor looked amazing in her peach saree that we so loved. She looked pretty in her saree that was draped beautifully and featured floral motifs and tassels. Mira Rajput teamed her saree with a half-sleeved blouse that was adorned with green and yellow floral embroidery. She accessorised her look with elaborate earrings, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by deep-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The impeccable hairdo completed her look.

Mira Rajput Kapoor's Golden Gown

Mira Rajput Kapoor looked stunning in her golden gown that was accentuated by metallic accents. Sher gown was sculptural and featured pleated accents. Her gown was accentuated by embellished floral patterns and metallic touch. She upped her look with a statement neckpiece that spruced up her avatar. The makeup was natural and the sleek highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which outfit of Mira Rajput Kapoor's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram