Karwa Chauth 2021: Mira Rajput Kapoor, Yami Gautam Dhar, And Sonali Bendre Wow Us With Their Looks

Karwa Chauth was celebrated yesterday with devotees decked up in their traditional best. However, some didn't follow the trending style and won us with their individualistic and stunning fashion looks. Celebs who inspired us with their understated festive looks were Sonali Bendre, Mira Rajput Kapoor, and Yami Gautam Dhar. So, let's find out the fashion highlights from their looks.

Mira Rajput Kapoor's Sharara Set

Mira Rajput Kapoor showed us that festivals are not only about wearing heavy outfits but one can also flaunt comfy and yet vibrant numbers. Styled by Delna Nallaseth, Mira Rajput wore a sharara set that was designed by Ridhi Mehra. Her kurta was accentuated by ruffled detailing and the matching bottoms were flared. The attire was enhanced by subtle patterns and her jewellery game was on-point with a bracelet, rings, and earrings. She carried a dark-pink box purse with her and she opted for a sun-kissed makeup with pink lip shade as the highlight. The partly-tied copper tresses rounded out her look.

Yami Gautam Dhar's Benarasi Saree And Jewellery

Yami Gautam Dhar celebrated her first Karwa Chauth and the actress draped a red-toned Benarasi saree that was intricately patterned with golden threadwork. She wore a matching blouse that complemented her saree look. As for jewellery, she also wore a Bulgari mangalsutra that added to the modern-meets-traditional touch for the mangalsutra for light and contemporary. She also left us awestruck with her long traditional dangler earrings. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a red bindi. The subtle sindoor-adorned side-parted tresses wrapped up her look.

Sonali Bendre's Wedding Lehenga

For Karwa Chauth this year, Sonali Bendre wore her wedding lehenga that she wore 19-years-ago. She captioned her picture as, Fun fact... I'm wearing my wedding lehenga from 19 years ago by @manishmalhotra05 and have paired it with this beautiful mangalsutra from @bulgari. Then and now, the worlds can meet, if you just approach it with love. Her lehenga was splashed in the shades of lavender and orange, and the attire was intricately-embroidered with floral detailing. The mangalsutra was delicate and contemporary. Her makeup was marked by glossy-pink lip shade, a red bindi, and smokey kohl. The copper flicks bun completed her look.

So, whose Karwa Chauth look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

