    Lakshmi Manchu's Sari Is The Vibrant Wedding Wear You Need For Your Friend's Wedding

    By
    |

    Lakshmi Manchu recently gave us vibrant sari goals as she attended a book launch. The actress wore a simple sari and teamed it with an elaborate blouse. Styled by Shweta Malpani, Lakshmi pulled off her sari with a lot of aplomb. Her jewellery game was also strong. So, let's decode her sari and look of the day.

    Her sari was designed by Rishi & Soujit. It was a vibrant pink-hued sari that was beautifully draped and the blouse was elaborated by ivory hue and pink-toned floral accents. It was a sleeveless high-neck blouse and the border of her sari matched with the blouse. Well, with this sari look, Lakshmi Manchu gave us cues on how to team a plain sari with an intricately done blouse.

    As for the accessory game, she kept it subtle but wore some statement pieces. The Lakshmi Bomb actress accessorised her look with oxidised silver bangles and kadas, which were by Sangeeta Boochra. Her signature Chanel studs elevated her look. Lakshmi spurced up her look with magenta pink lip shade and dark kohl. The neat ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Lakshmi Manchu's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
