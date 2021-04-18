Lakshmi Manchu Gives Us Two Stunning Saree Goals; Which One Will You Pick? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Attending a wedding soon and need saree goals or want to flaunt a saree on a festive occasion? Well, we have got you covered. Lakshmi Manchu recently draped two stunning sarees, which we felt were perfect for any formal occasion. She was styled by Shweta Malpani and we have decoded the two saree looks of Lakshmi Manchu for some saree inspiration.

Lakshmi Manchu's Embellished Saree

Recently, Lakshmi Manchu wore an embellished saree that was designed by Manish Malhotra. It was an intricately-sequinned silver saree and she teamed her saree with a matching blouse. Posed against antique wooden accents, Lakshmi exuded regal vibes with her saree look. She accessorised her look with delicate diamond earrings from Sarafa by Sangeeta Malpani Gupta. The Pitta Kathalu actress also wore a complementing ring to up her look. The makeup was highlighted by matte brown lip shade and smokey kohl. The wavy streaked bun rounded out her avatar.

Lakshmi Manchu's Blue Floral Saree

Lakshmi Manchu also impressed us with her blue saree that she wore recently for her nana's birthday celebrations. For the occasion, she wore a handpainted satin saree from Muksweta that was blue-hued and enhanced by white-toned floral accents. She paired her saree with a matching satin blue blouse. She notched up her look with gemstone jewellery that included an elaborate choker and complementing danglers. Her jewellery came from Kalasha Fine Jewels. The makeup was marked by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied eyeliner. The blue bindi also spruced up her look and the middle-parted bun completed her look.

