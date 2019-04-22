Lakshmi Manchu Elevates The Fashion Bar With This Military-inspired Gown

ENGLISH

    Lakshmi Manchu graced the Critics Choice Film Awards and wore a dramatic number for the occasion. She wore a Shantanu & Nikhil gown for the occasion, which was for sure not an easy number to pull off. Since the outfit was an edgy one, she kept her look minimal. Let's decode her ensemble and avatar, which had all our attention.

    So, Lakshmi's attire came from the designer duo's SS'19 couture collection, which focused on anti-trend camouflage. Her attire was a haunting beautifully interpretation of the glory of military. Though an absolutely flowy gown, Lakshmi's ensemble was highlighted by bold cuts. The deep-necked gown was dipped in the shades of maroon and black and was enhanced by a subtly intricate leather belt with jewelled tones.

    She accessorised her look with meticulously done earrings and the makeup was marked by nude-tones with a matte pink lip shade, lightly contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The slightly messy hairdo was refreshing and completed her look. So, what do you think about Laksmi Manchu's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
