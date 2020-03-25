Ugadi 2020: Lakshmi Bomb Actress Lakshmi Manchu Gives Impressive Saree Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Pudwa, and Chaitra Navaratri to all! We know due to coronavirus outbreak, it's impossible to step out to celebrate the festival with relatives and friends. However, you can make this festival a special one by celebrating it with special people in your life and that's none other than your family. So, let's dress up in our fashionable best and make this occasion a memorable one. Talking about dressing up, if you are looking for some fashion inspiration, we have a right one for you.

Recently, Telugu actress and daughter of Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu took to her Instagram feed to post a picture, where she is seen sporting a beautiful dual-toned saree with on-point jewellery. The actress looked extremely stunning and gave us major Ugadi fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.

So, Laxmi Manchu donned a dual-toned gorgeous saree and looked amazing. The blue-hued pallu of her saree was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns and orange-hued elaborate border. The border featured subtle prints and she draped the pallu in a nivi style. The Lakshmi Bomb actress teamed her sari with a plain orange-hued blouse. Her jewellery game was also on-point. She upped her ethnic look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings, green-stone detailed choker neckpiece, bangle, and ring.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Lakshmi slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink cheekbones, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look. She pulled back her side-parted tresses into a romantic hairdo that enhanced her look.

The Bodugu actress also wished her fans and motivated them to stay strong and safe during coronavirus outbreak. She captioned the picture as, 'Corona virus has pushed the planet into a scary time but with Ugadi, comes around the New Year. This is the start of the healing process and do your part by following curfew and being mindful of your actions. Stay safe, stay sane and we will all come out of this stronger! #Ugadi #2020 #LakshmiManchu #Nirvana #Mom #Daughter #Telugu #NewYear #StayHomeStaySafe #Wednesday #Festival #InQuarantine'.

So, what do you think about her saree? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Lakshmi Manchu

