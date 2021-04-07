Sai Pallavi And Lakshmi Manchu Show Us How To Slay It In Cool Blue Traditional Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Blue is one of the most soothing hues, which is why we love to flaunt this hue in the summer season. However, we mostly tend to stick to blue when it comes to western outfits and with traditional ensembles, we prefer other pastel or bright shades such as pink and yellow. On the contrary, a blue-hued ethnic attire can often make you look a class apart. Don't believe us? Well, then you've got to take a look at the blue traditional numbers of actresses, Lakshmi Manchu and Sai Pallavi. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, the two actresses made us want to wear something blue for a festive or wedding occasion. We have decoded their outfits for you, so that you pick traditional outfit in cool blue this summer.

Photographer Courtesy: Pratima Reddy

Sai Pallavi Senthamarai's Blue Saree

For Love Story promotions, Sai Pallavi draped a gorgeous aqua-blue saree, which was designed by Mrunalini Rao. Her saree was accentuated by intricately-embroidered floral accents, which captured the essence of spring season. She teamed her saree with a matching blue sleeveless blouse, which went well with her saree. She wore an eye-catching pair of oxidised silver earrings from Amrapali that went well with her look. As for her makeup, it was marked by light pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with glossy eye shadow. She upped her look with a tiny pink bindi and the side-swept softly-curled tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Nehal Kaza®

Lakshmi Manchu's Blue Lehenga

For Zee Telugu Ugadi special programme, Lakshmi Manchu was dressed to impress in her powder-blue lehenga, which came from Jade by Monica and Karishma. Her lehenga featured a meticulously-done blouse that was enhanced by floral-cut embroidery, jaali, and subtle embellished details. The full sleeves of her lehenga were also embroidered and she teamed her lehenga with a skirt that was highlighted by mukaish and net detailing and darker-blue scalloped border. She paired her ensemble with complementing dupatta. She accessorised her look with chic earrings and her makeup was spruced up by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light kohl with mascara. The side-parted wavy highlighted tresses completed her look.

So, whose blue lehenga did you like more? Let us know that.