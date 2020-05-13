Illegal Actress Neha Sharma Gives Ethnic Fashion Goals That You Should Definitely Try Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After entertaining us with her brilliant performance in Bollywood film, Neha Sharma recently made her web debut with legal drama series titled Illegal, which has been released on Voot Select. Though the actress has not been much active on-screen but her off-screen fashionable looks has highly impressed us. From sharara to lehenga to salwar suit, the diva has been treating us with her beautiful ethnic looks. So, let us take a close look at some of her ethnic numbers that gave goals.

Neha Sharma In A Blue Sharara Set Neha Sharma donned a blue sharara set by Chamee and Palak and looked pretty. Her sharara was accentuated by sharp pleats while her strappy short blue kurti featured blossoming red and pink floral prints. Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, she completed her look with a matching sheer dupatta that had silver dotted prints and lace border. The Ik Sandhu Hunda Si actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned chandbaalis by Hema Khasturi and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, tiny black bindi, soft blush, and matte light pink lip shade. Neha pulled back her highlighted tresses into a half-updo while the side strands suited her look. Neha Sharma In A Yellow Sharara Set Neha Sharma looked beautiful in a yellow sharara set by Chamee and Palak. Her sharara featured sharp pleats and subtle white dotted prints at the hem. Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, she teamed it with a strappy matching short kurti, which was accentuated by silver patterns. The Tum Bin 2 actress completed her look with a white sheer dupatta and upped her look with gold-toned jhumkis and bangle from Curio Cottage. Neha tied her statement tresses into a side low braided tail and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, tiny silver bindi, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Neha Sharma In A Neutral-Toned Ensemble Neha Sharma sported a sleeveless floor-length neutral-toned ensemble by Aayushi Maniar. Her body-hugging outfit was accentuated by silver-hued patterns and pleated flared hem. She paired her ensemble with a contrast blue-hued dupatta, which featured white dotted prints and lace border. The Tanhaji actress notched up her look with drop earrings and ring from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. She pulled back her tresses into a messy hairdo and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade. Neha Sharma In A Magenta Lehenga Neha Sharma was dressed to impress in a silk-fabric magenta lehenga by Krupa Kapadia that featured light-hued border. She paired it with a half-sleeved round-collar matching choli, which was accentuated by hand-embroidered golden lotus floral patterns and intricate silver neckline. The Crook actress completed her look with a matching handwoven dupatta and accessorised her look with green pearl-detailed gold-toned chandbaalis and heavy choker from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by tiny black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and cherry lip shade. Neha Sharma In A Pink Salwar Suit Neha Sharma gave major ethnic fashion goals in her simple and sober pink salwar suit. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved plunging-neckline mid-length kurti, which featured white lace border. She teamed it with matching salwar and draped an equally-pretty dupatta on one shoulder. The Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story actress completed her look with white juttis and upped her look with a pair of studs, bangles, and ring. Tiny silver bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The diva pulled all her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Neha Sharma? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Neha Sharma