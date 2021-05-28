Neha Sharma’s Cute Two Braids Could Be Your Ideal Hairstyle For Oily Hair Days Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma's on-point social media game keeps us engaged all the time. The actress is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated with the deets of her life. During the lockdown, she has been sharing some amazing pictures and keeping us inspired with her flawless makeup looks and lovely hairstyles. Recently, Neha again shared a set of pictures, where she was seen flaunting two cute braids with a brownish gingham dress. Her hairstyle is what you can try on oily hair days, when you still need to look good. Here's a step-by-step process of how you can recreate the similar hairstyle.

What you need

• Hair comb or hair brush

• Hair ties or elastic bands

• Bobby pins

• Hair spray

Steps to follow

• First, comb your hair thoroughly to make sure you don't have any tangles or knots in your hair.

• Now, neatly part your hair from the middle and then again comb your hair to keep them straight.

• Starting from the either side of your hair, pick a section from the top of your head and start forming a French braid.

• To create the braid, divide the section into three parts and start wrapping it over one another.

• Remember to add a thick section of hair to your braid each time you wrap them.

• Keep braiding all the way down, till you reach the ends. Secure it with a hair tie or an elastic band.

• Repeat the same to the other side of your hair as well.

• Once your both braids are ready, use bobby pins to secure the extra hair.

• Take a few strands or bangs out of the braids to frame your face or to style it. This is totally optional.

• Lastly, spritz some setting spray to ensure that everything is set in place and will last till the end of the day.

So, what do you think about this hairstyle of Neha Sharma? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Neha Sharma's Instagram

