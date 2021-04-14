Neha Sharma Exudes Summer Vibes In Her Chic Outfit As She Chills With Peacock And Relaxes In The Lap Of Nature Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Summers are in the air and what better season can be than this to go on a vacation, visit beaches, and flaunt those sleeveless tees and mini-skirts. While most of the celebrities have been holidaying in Maldives, the Mubarakan actress Neha Sharma is having leisure time in Jaisalmer. The actress has been keeping her fans updated with her pictures from the vacation. Recently, she shared a lovely set of pictures, where she was seen exuding summer vibes in her chic outfit near the pool and with a peacock in a backdrop. The actress looked relaxed in the lap of nature. So, let us take a close look at her summer-perfect attire and decode it for goals.

So, in the latest pictures on Instagram from her holiday, Neha Sharma was seen relaxing near the pool. Decked up in an easy-breezy comfy swim-wear, she gave major summer fashion goals. The Illegal actress sported a round-collar black spaghetti-type inner that was sleeveless and backless. She teamed it with a mint-green shirt, which she draped around her waist. Neha went accessory-free.

Her make-up look was minimal and nice. With the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, a tint of soft blush, and dark pink lip shade spruced up her avatar. She let loose her mid-parted layered tresses while the front bangs suited her look.

Neha Sharma captioned the post as, 'Chilling with peacocks kinda day #naturelovers #incredibleindia @mondayswimwear #nofilterneeded #vaccay #summervibes'.

So, what do you think about this cool look of Neha Sharma? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Neha Sharma's Instagram