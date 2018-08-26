Subscribe to Boldsky
Neha Sharma’s LFW 2018 Showstopper Gown Is About Solid Hue And Delicate Details

Neha Sharma Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Neha Sharma turned up as the showstopper for the designer Sita Mikhail on the fourth day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2018. The actress walked down the ramp in a stunning gown that came from the designer's collection, 'Mirror Tells A Tale'. Neha's gown made for a perfect cocktail wear and she looked utterly gorgeous in her attire.

Her attire of the day was a cross between contemporary and classic and was marked by sharp edges. Neha's gown was dipped in the red wine shade and it instantly had us crushing all over. It was a very detailed and nuanced gown marked by smart cuts, solid hue, and delicate details. It was a figure-flattering dress with sinuous V-neck and flared skirt. However, the bodice of her attire was pretty structured.

Neha Sharma LFW 2018

Her dress was beautifully embellished by black metallic accents, which contrasted with wine-red metallic of the gown. It was the dreamiest attire we had seen this evening and it was every inch glamorous. Surprisingly, Neha's look was kept jewellery-free, but her makeup was pretty bold. However, Neha pulled off her look like a pro. Her cheekbones were beautifully accentuated and her wine-rep lip shade was to-die-for. Neha completed her look with side-swept copper tresses.

We thought Neha looked utterly resplendent in her attire, how about you?

Neha Sharma Showstopper
    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 1:17 [IST]
