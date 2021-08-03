Zareen Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Sharma And Genelia Deshmukh Stun Us With Their Awesome Gowns Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you are looking forward to seeing the prettiest and most dramatic gowns, we have curated some 4 awesome gown numbers for you. While some gowns are about embellished details, the other gowns are definitely about dramatic appliqué. Zareen Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Sharma, and Genelia Deshmukh are the divas who stunned us with their gown game. They all looked gorgeous and so, let's talk about their outfits which stunned us.

Photographer Courtesy: #SJFRAMES By Siddharth Jaiswar



Zareen Khan's Embellished Gown

The actress looked amazing in her minty-hued gown that was designed by Neeta Lulla. Her gown featured a plunging neckline with full-sleeves and overlapping gathered bodice. The skirt was structured with a thigh-high slit that added to the bold quotient and Zareen pulled off her number with a lot of aplomb. Styled by Vibhuti Chamria, she paired her gown with white-toned sandals, which went well with her look. Her jewellery game was strong with gold and ivory statement earrings. Her jewellery was from the label, Minerali. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with mascara. The nails were also painted pink and the sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu

Genelia Deshmukh's White Gown

Styled by Who Wore What When, Genelia Deshmukh was a vision to behold in her pristine white gown that came from the label, Karleo. Her gown was sleeveless with a plunging neckline and featured an embellished bodice with silver-toned accents and a free-flowing long skirt with slight pleated accents. The actress looked stunning and accessorised her look with gemstone studs, which were detailed pink and white stones. Her jewellery was from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery and the dazzling rings were from Vandals. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, glossy eye shadow with smokey mascara, and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted tresses completed her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR

Malaika Arora's Golden Appliqué Gown

Malaika Arora exuded diva vibes with her dramatic gown that had our attention. She wore a statement number that came from Slubne Atelier. Her gown was off-shouldered with intricately-done gold-toned appliqué work that gave her attire a fluid metallic touch. The silver portion of her gown was beautifully textured and featured a sharp slit. It was a bold number and Malaika Arora pulled it off effortlessly and she paired it with silver-toned embellished sandals. Her jewellery was from House of Midas. The makeup was highlighted by bronzed effect, pink lip shade, and golden-nude eye shadow. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Khushboo/fashion photographer

Neha Sharma's Yellow Cape Gown

Neha Sharma looked absolutely awesome in her yellow gown that was sleeveless and featured silver-toned embellishments and fishnet detailing. Her gown was beautifully done and featured a floor-length cape that was light and translucent. The border of her attire was enhanced by embellished floral accents and the gown came from the label, Bennu Sehgall. Her gown was ideal for red carpet and grand events and she kept her jewellery look minimal. However, her makeup game was strong with pink tones. Pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and glossy pink eye shadow completed her look. The middle-parted copper bun wrapped up her look.

So, whose gown look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.