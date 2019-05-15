This Summer, Let The Bollywood Divas Give You Fresh Dress Goals

Sonal Chauhan Sonal Chauhan recently attended a Zee5 event and she wore a light and flowy dress for the occasion. Her attire was designed by Hemant & Nandita and it was splashed in lemon yellow colour. The attire was adorned with a sprinkle of green and pink floral accents and featured a subtle front slit. She teamed her dress with beige sandals by Gianvito Rossi. She accessorised her ensemble with textured blue-hued earrings, which came from Accessorize. The makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and subtle kohl accompanied by a pink eye shadow. The long wavy tresses completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan graced a UNICEF event recently and she went for a muted-toned dress that we thought was perfect for the event. Her attire came from Lovebirds and seemed like an ideal wear for a rainy day too. The dress was from the label's Resort 19 collection and it was a half-sleeved colour-blocked outfit. Kareena's dress was splashed in beige hue and contrasted by dark green border. She teamed it with beige-hued pumps and accessorised her look with metallic earrings from Misho. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and natural pink eye shadow. The ponytail rounded out her classy avatar.

Rakulpreet Singh While she didn't exactly wear a dress but we can put Rakulpreet Singh's attire in this dress category. Her Pankaj & Nidhi separates were too awesome to be missed. She wore multi-hued attire that we wished we had in our wardrobe. The actress wore this sorbet-coloured dress for the promotion of her upcoming film. Her ensemble was accentuated by white floral prints and sheer accents. She teamed it with beige-hued sandals and her chic rings came from Forever 21. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

Tara Sutaria The 'SOTY 2' actress Tara Sutaria was spotted in the city and she gave us a street-style look with a sporty touch. Tara wore a sassy black dress that was sleeveless and quite effortlessly caught our eyes. It was a simple yet bold dress, which she carried confidently and the diva paired her ensemble with white sports shoes to notch up her comfort level. She accessorised her look with statement shades and the makeup was nude-toned. The side-swept wavy tresses elevated her look. We thought she looked awesome.

Nushrat Bharucha Nushrat Bharucha's dress was made to feel good and was pretty indie. Her ensemble was also about colour-block done right. This dress of hers was splashed in the soothing hues of purple and light yellow and it seemed perfect for a brunch outing with friends. Nushrat's midi dress was sleeveless with a structured bodice and flared hem. It was accentuated by white stripes and Nushrat paired her dress with strappy heels. The makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Neha Sharma 'Crook' actress, Neha Sharma looked absolutely cute as she was papped outside a saloon. The actress was all-smiles in her gorgeous floral dress, which was halter-necked and sleeveless. Her dress was structured and enhanced her slender frame. Neha's dress was peppered with vibrant floral prints and she teamed it with a full-sleeved white shirt. Neha paired her dress with white slippers, which were eye-catching and went well with her dress. The makeup was enhanced by a matte lip shade and the side-swept tresses completed her look.

Ananya Panday Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, was spotted in a blue dress. She wore a strapless dress that seemed party-perfect. Her cute dress was detailed with a ruffled and pleated hem. Ananya's attire was adorned with multitude of white floral accents and she teamed her dress with sports shoes. She carried her purse cross-bodied style. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her off-duty avatar.