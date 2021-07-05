Bhumi Pednekar And Neha Sharma Ace Stay-At-Home Fashion In Their Printed Dresses, Whose Dress Is Prettier? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

While runways and red carpets have taken a back seat for the past year due to the pandemic, the stay-at-home fashion has been doing all the talking. As the entire world stays indoor due to lockdown, the celebrities have been using this opportunity to slip into their cute and comfy loungewear and dresses. Recently, Bollywood actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Neha Sharma shared pictures on their Instagram, flaunting their printed mini dresses and showing how to stay comfy and stylish at home. While Bhumi slew in a red ruffle dress, Neha looked pretty in her black floral dress. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find who aced the lockdown fashion better.

Bhumi Pednekar In A Red Ruffle Dress

Bhumi Pednekar sported a full-sleeved red wrap dress, which was accentuated by tiny white dot prints and a ruffled border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress teamed her lovely dress with a pair of nude-coloured transparent-strap flat sandals and accessorised her look with dual hoop earrings and rings. She let loose her mid-parted tresses loose with side braids and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink eye shadow, mascara, soft blush, and nude-pink lipstick.

Neha Sharma In A Black Floral Dress

Neha Sharma was dolled up in a black mini dress, which came from the label Essgee and is priced at Rs. 4,150. Her cute little dress featured intricate pink hued florals and leaves patterns and adjustable ties. It also had sharp pleats and upcycled handmade tassels. The Illegal actress teamed her dress with a pair of pink floral studs. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, mascara, light eye shadow, a lot of highlighters, soft blush, and pink lip shade, elevated her look.

Pic Credits: Instagram