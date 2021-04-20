8 Beauty Lessons You Need To Take From Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram Feed

1. The Power Of Red Nail Polish Bhumi Pednekar made a huge statement with her red nail polish and showed us how just a nail polish can up your entire look. We all love matching the colour of our nail paint with our outfit. But you may not know that red nail polish is a classic and it goes well with everything. It looks bold, eye-catching and in short, it is the ultimate statement of glamour.

2. Glowing Skin Doesn’t Need Makeup Who needs cosmetics when you have a beautiful skin! Investing in good skin-care products is better than investing on expensive brand makeup products. After all, makeup is temporary while your natural glowing skin is permanent and requires more attention. In the picture, Bhumi Pednekar is seen in messy hair with no makeup look, but she still looks beautiful and all credit goes to her glowing skin.

3. The Magic Of Pastel Hues Pastel colours work wonders and create magic. Hues like lilac, rose-pink, baby blue, etc., not only brings pop to our eye makeup but also gives soothing vibes. Bhumi Pednekar gave a major beauty tip on how to play with pastel hues. She went for a lilac eye shadow and looked pretty and she even balanced the look correctly with light pink lip tint. It surely makes for a go-to look for this summer season.

4. Wear Mask And Let Your Eyes Do All The Talking Face masks are mandatory to avoid the spread of coronavirus disease. But wearing masks doesn't mean, you have to put your makeup products away. While lipsticks might make your look messy, so just like Bhumi, let your eyes do all the talking. Get creative with eye shadow palettes, eyeliner, and mascara, and it will surely make you stand out.

5. Good Hair Days Are Saviour The minute you saw this monochrome picture of Bhumi Pednekar, let's admit, your all attention went towards her hair. Isn't it? Now here, it's clear how your hair can grab the eyeballs. So, just like how you pamper your skin, it's equally important to give your hair a good care and treatment from time to time. So, while you are running late and having absolutely no time to apply makeup, good hair can turn out as a saviour for you!

6. When In Doubt, Wear Red Lipstick Red is a very bold colour and one can really make a strong case for it. A red lipstick is empowering and suits all skin types. Red lipstick itself is a complete makeup. Sometimes, when you don't have time to apply the full makeup, just wear a red lipstick and look attractive.

7. Get Playful With Colours Playing with colours is always fun and looks exciting too. There have been numerous times when Bhumi Pednekar has popped up on feed, flaunting colourful eye shadow looks and it has beckoned us to get playful with colours. One or two or may be a couple of more, you can choose multiple colours to highlight your eyes with and get all attention.