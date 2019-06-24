ENGLISH

    Dimple Kapadia & Twinkle Khanna Gave Us Fresh All-black Formal Wear Goals

    By
    |
    Dimple Kapadia And Twinkle Khanna

    Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna made a strong case for black colour. They were spotted in the city in their casual ensembles and gave us formal wear goals. Both mother-daughter duo looked their stylish best and gave us interesting outfit ideas. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

    Dimple Kapadia Fashion

    Dimple Kapadia

    Veteran actress, Dimple Kapadia wore an asymmetrical black-hued ensemble, which was enhanced by a free-flowing silhouette and she looked absolutely comfy. The actress paired it with a flared white shrug that contrasted her black attire. She accessorised her look with a metallic quirky pendant and teamed her outfit with printed slippers. She carried a bright red bag with her and the make-up was highlighted by a pink lip shade. Dimple also wore shades and the wavy tresses completed her look.

    Twinkle Khanna Fashion

    Twinkle Khanna

    Twinkle Khanna was spotted outside a saloon and she gave us a fresh formal wear goal. She wore a black-hued top that was knotted and paired it with blackish-grey pants, which were straight-fit. Twinkle teamed her ensemble with purple sneakers and carried a black side bag with her. The actress upped her look with a muted-toned pink lip shade and accessorised her look with dark shades. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her outdoor avatar.

    So, whose style and look did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

