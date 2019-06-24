Dimple Kapadia & Twinkle Khanna Gave Us Fresh All-black Formal Wear Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna made a strong case for black colour. They were spotted in the city in their casual ensembles and gave us formal wear goals. Both mother-daughter duo looked their stylish best and gave us interesting outfit ideas. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

Dimple Kapadia

Veteran actress, Dimple Kapadia wore an asymmetrical black-hued ensemble, which was enhanced by a free-flowing silhouette and she looked absolutely comfy. The actress paired it with a flared white shrug that contrasted her black attire. She accessorised her look with a metallic quirky pendant and teamed her outfit with printed slippers. She carried a bright red bag with her and the make-up was highlighted by a pink lip shade. Dimple also wore shades and the wavy tresses completed her look.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna was spotted outside a saloon and she gave us a fresh formal wear goal. She wore a black-hued top that was knotted and paired it with blackish-grey pants, which were straight-fit. Twinkle teamed her ensemble with purple sneakers and carried a black side bag with her. The actress upped her look with a muted-toned pink lip shade and accessorised her look with dark shades. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her outdoor avatar.

So, whose style and look did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.