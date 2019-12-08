Just In
Kriti Sanon And Other Divas Have Office Wear Ideas Based On Your Different Work Modes
From Kriti Sanon to Parineeti Chopra, the Bollywood divas gave us office wear goals. They might have donned their outfits at airport or events but we felt their ensembles made for perfect formal wear too. So, based on the mood or the office mode that you are in, here are the Bollywood-inspired outfit suggestions for you.
Kriti Sanon's Sari For Traditional Day
Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon wore a gorgeous sari for her movie, Panipat event. However, you can wear the same sari on a traditional day in the office. Sometimes, offices do celebrate auspicious festivals, where everyone is supposed to wear traditional outfits. If you don't want to don some heavy old-fashioned outfit, you can don light and modern sari like Kriti Sanon's. So, she wore a paisley print fringe sari, which came from designer's Bhumika Sharma's Spring/Summer 2020 collection. She teamed her sari with a matching blouse and her complementing kolhapuris were from Aprajita Toor. She accessorised her look with chic rings. Her oxidised silver jhumkis by Silverline Jewellery upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and matching eye shadow. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.
Rani Mukerji's Attire For Some Ethnic Fusion Fun
Well, if you want to look different from the usual days, you can definitely opt for Rani Mukerji's floral attire that she wore for her upcoming movie, Mardaani 2 promotions. Her attire is meant for those days, when we can contemplate little less work or for those scorching-sun days. Slightly ruffled on the edge, Rani looked awesome in her attire, which featured bateau-neckline. Her layered ensemble was dipped in the light shade of pink and adorned with nature-inspired accents. The dress is fresh and mood-lifting and who doesn't want to stay cheerful in the office? Rani Mukerji paired her attire with pink and white heels. She kept her jewellery game light with a chic ring and classic hoops. Rani spruced up her look with golden-framed shades. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
Twinkle Khanna's Dress When In Meeting Mode
Is there an important meeting scheduled in the office? If yes, wear a structured and formal attire like Twinkle Khanna. The actor-turned-author wore it for the Kohler event but you can sport this attire on meeting days. This overlapping full-sleeved black dress of Twinkle's was dipped in black hue. It was a formal tuxedo-inspired dress that featured a statement belt. Twinkle teamed her dress with light golden heels. Her makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy highlighted tresses completed her look.
Deepika Padukone's Casual Wear On Long Days
You might want to wear something simple, if you know the day is going to a long one with a lot of work or pressurising deadlines. For instance, Deepika Padukone's casual outfit is perfect for such days. The Chhapaak actress wore it for travelling, but you can don this smart-looking white tee and brownish trousers to your work place. The outfit is not only a wardrobe basic but also smart and formal. She teamed her attire with white sports shoes and so can you. Deepika completed her look with dark shades, pink lip shade, and middle-parted sleek tresses.
Parineeti Chopra's Outfit For Regular Days
On regular working days, you can shuffle between aforementioned Deepika Padukone's attire and Parineeti Chopra's smart pantsuit. The Girl On The Train actress also wore this ensemble to the airport but her attire can definitely elevate your office look. So, her attire was crisp and formal but a little fun too. She teamed her white top with a pink structured jacket and matching pants. We also loved her white sports shoes pairing but it was her pink and black frames that had our attention. Parineeti carried a side bag with her and a coffee cup. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade and sleek tresses.
We hope you got some major office wear inspiration. Whose attire you liked the most?
Photo Credits: Kriti Sanon- Sukriti Grover's Instagram/ Rani Mukerji and Parineeti Chopra- Yash Raj Films Talent