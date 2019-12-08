Kriti Sanon And Other Divas Have Office Wear Ideas Based On Your Different Work Modes

Kriti Sanon's Sari For Traditional Day Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon wore a gorgeous sari for her movie, Panipat event. However, you can wear the same sari on a traditional day in the office. Sometimes, offices do celebrate auspicious festivals, where everyone is supposed to wear traditional outfits. If you don't want to don some heavy old-fashioned outfit, you can don light and modern sari like Kriti Sanon's. So, she wore a paisley print fringe sari, which came from designer's Bhumika Sharma's Spring/Summer 2020 collection. She teamed her sari with a matching blouse and her complementing kolhapuris were from Aprajita Toor. She accessorised her look with chic rings. Her oxidised silver jhumkis by Silverline Jewellery upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and matching eye shadow. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Rani Mukerji's Attire For Some Ethnic Fusion Fun Well, if you want to look different from the usual days, you can definitely opt for Rani Mukerji's floral attire that she wore for her upcoming movie, Mardaani 2 promotions. Her attire is meant for those days, when we can contemplate little less work or for those scorching-sun days. Slightly ruffled on the edge, Rani looked awesome in her attire, which featured bateau-neckline. Her layered ensemble was dipped in the light shade of pink and adorned with nature-inspired accents. The dress is fresh and mood-lifting and who doesn't want to stay cheerful in the office? Rani Mukerji paired her attire with pink and white heels. She kept her jewellery game light with a chic ring and classic hoops. Rani spruced up her look with golden-framed shades. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Twinkle Khanna's Dress When In Meeting Mode Is there an important meeting scheduled in the office? If yes, wear a structured and formal attire like Twinkle Khanna. The actor-turned-author wore it for the Kohler event but you can sport this attire on meeting days. This overlapping full-sleeved black dress of Twinkle's was dipped in black hue. It was a formal tuxedo-inspired dress that featured a statement belt. Twinkle teamed her dress with light golden heels. Her makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy highlighted tresses completed her look.

Deepika Padukone's Casual Wear On Long Days You might want to wear something simple, if you know the day is going to a long one with a lot of work or pressurising deadlines. For instance, Deepika Padukone's casual outfit is perfect for such days. The Chhapaak actress wore it for travelling, but you can don this smart-looking white tee and brownish trousers to your work place. The outfit is not only a wardrobe basic but also smart and formal. She teamed her attire with white sports shoes and so can you. Deepika completed her look with dark shades, pink lip shade, and middle-parted sleek tresses.