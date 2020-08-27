Just In
On 21 Years Of Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dapper Looks From The Songs Of The Film Decoded
Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna starrer action-comedy film Baadshah was released on 27 August 1999. As the title suggests, the film was all about Baadshah (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a private detective from Mumbai. The film was a big hit and turned out to be the 8th highest grossing film of 1999 worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan won the hearts of the audience with his brilliant performance, comedy, and dapper looks. And that's the reason even today he's referred to as 'Baadshah of Bollywood'.
He sported many fashionable outfits throughout the film, including songs and didn't let our eyes move off him for a second. As the film clocks 21 years today, let us take a glimpse of some of his unique dapper looks.
Shah Rukh Khan In Baadshah, O Baadshah
In the title song Baadshah, O Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan looked super dapper and turned out be everyone's crush at that time. He was decked up in a black tee, which was accentuated by shiny silver stones. He teamed his tee with black leather pants and layered his ensemble with a full-sleeved matching shrug. The actor completed his look with a pair of silver shoes and upped his look with a clean shave.
Shah Rukh Khan In Mohabbat Ho Gayee Hai
In the song Mohabbat Ho Gayee Hai, Shah Rukh Khan gave twinning moment with Twinkle Khanna. He was dressed in a full-sleeved open-front orange jacket that featured black border. The actor layered it with a plain white tee and teamed it with black jeans. The black leather belt cinched his waist and added structure to his attire. Shah Rukh completed his look with a pair of black shoes.
Shah Rukh Khan In Wo Ladki Jo
In the song Wo Ladki Jo, Shah Rukh Khan was seen sporting a black pantsuit and looked handsome. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel blazer and matching pants. He layered his blazer with a classic white shirt and completed his look with a pair of black shoes. With black sunglasses on his face and yellow guitar, he took our heart away.
Shah Rukh Khan In Hum To Deewane Hue Yaar
For the song Hum To Deewane Hue Yaar, Shah Rukh Khan donned a full-sleeved mandarin-collar stylish orange blazer, which was accentuated by two black buttons and overlap detailing. He layered his blazer with a white tee and teamed it with black bottoms. The actor completed his look with a pair of black shoes and rounded out his look with a clean shave.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Shah Rukh Khan from his 1999 film Baadshah? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Venus