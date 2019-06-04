Just In
Twinkle Khanna's Printed Dress Is Perfect For A Laidback Evening Outing
Twinkle Khanna recently graced the Samsung event and she looked pretty in her dress. The prolific writer and a columnist, Twinkle's dress was perfect for a hot summer day. She looked understated and gave us a mid-week dress goal. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.
So, Twinkle wore a printed dress for the event, which was dipped in a black hue. This dress of hers was full-sleeved and structured. Her ensemble was notched up by quirky vibrant prints and Twinkle paired her ensemble with stunning black heels, which went well with her look. The actress beckoned us to keep it simple and minimal.
She wore chic accessories for the event, which included an elegant emerald ring. The makeup was natural and lit up by a light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses enhanced her avatar. So, how did you find Twinkle's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.