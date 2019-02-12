Twinkle Khanna Gave Us Major Skirt Goals With This Classy Skirt Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Twinkle Khanna gave us one of the best street style looks of this month. The prolific writer looked smart in her outfit, which was asymmetrical and dipped in earthy hues. We loved her skirt particularly and it was definitely an eye-catching number. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, Twinkle wore a full-sleeved black top, which was detailed with an overlapping lapel neckline. The top had a wrinkled effect and matte finish and she paired it with a blue-hued denim skirt, which totally notched up her street-style avatar. The skirt was accentuated by an overlapping detail and featured a subtle front slit. This midi skirt of hers actually made for ideal office wear and she paired it with black-hued embellished flats.

Twinkle accessorised her look with a metallic gold bracelet, which elevated her style quotient. She wore dark shades and the makeup was nude-toned. The middle-parted copper-reddish layered tresses completed her stylish avatar. So, how did you find Twinkle Khanna's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.