Twinkle Khanna's Attire Is Between Breezy Silhouette And Dazzling Accents

By
Twinkle Khanna Akshay Kumar Anniversary

Last night, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar hosted a pre-anniversary celebration party for their close friends. Twinkle looked stunning in her attire, which was somewhere between breezy silhouette and dazzling accents. This outfit of hers was totally inspiring and something that we wished we had in our wardrobes. Her ensemble was about glam getting a casual touch.

Twinkle Khanna Style

So, the 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving' writer was joined by Bobby and Tania Deol and Sunny and Anu Dewan at a restaurant in Juhu. Twinkle sported a casual shirt, which was folded and white-hued. The shirt was knotted at the front and featured a sheer touch. It was a slightly long shirt, which Twinkle teamed with a contrasting structured skirt that was accentuated by golden metallic detail. It was a well-coordinated outfit and Twinkle pulled it off effortlessly.

Twinkle Khanna News

The former actress paired her ensemble with brown-hued peep-toe sandals, which went well with her ensemble. She carried a smart beige-hued clutch with her. Twinkle accessorised her look with a coiled metallic bracelet and a delicate ring. Her makeup was minimally done with a nude-toned lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses wrapped up her party avatar, which we so loved. So, what do you think about Twinkle Khanna's look and attire? Let us know that in the comment section.

