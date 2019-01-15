Twinkle Khanna Surprises And Woos In This Contrasting Western Number

Twinkle Khanna's dress game at the Raag Shayari event was a bit different. She didn't go for traditional wear but opted for a western number. The actress looked stunning and gave us casual fashion goals. Her outfit of the night was refreshing and inspiring. Let's decode her look and the ensemble.

So, the prolific writer wore a collared shirt, which was black-hued and knotted at the front. The three-quarter-sleeved shirt was toward the formal side and featured an asymmetrical neckline. It seemed like a crop top and she paired it with polka-dotted pants, which were straight-fit and went well with her shirt. Well, the former actress most definitely played with contrasts and we so loved her teaming of the two outfits.

Twinkle spruced up her western avatar with subtly embellished red-hued sandals, which further colour-blocked her attire. However, the main highlight of her look was the statement and intricately done wrist accessory, which totally accentuated her look. She carried a textured purse with her. Coming to her makeup, it was lit up with a glossy pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The signature side-swept tresses completed her look.

So, how did you find Twinkle Khanna's look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.