Twinkle Khanna Repeats This Outfit Of Hers, But This Time Her Look Is Street-style

By
Twinkle Khanna Fashion

Not just international celebrities such as Kate Middleton and Cate Blanchett, Indian stars also love to repeat their outfits. The latest one in line was Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna, who wore the same shorts again. We loved the fact that she repeated her outfit, as it promoted minimalism in fashion and discouraged excessive buying.

Twinkle Khanna Miss Funny Bones

Twinkle, whose style sense is fun and comfy, wore this mustard yellow intricately-done shorts and yes, we feel like buying it too. The former actress and now a famous writer, Twinkle had worn the shorts a few months ago. But at that time, she sported a typical tropical vacay look by pairing her eye-catching shorts with a full-sleeved and a collared white shirt. She wore a string-like brown belt to add a structure to her attire, and Twinkle rounded off her look with a printed yellow bandana and cat-eyed frames.

Twinkle Khanna books

This time, however, her pairing was different. She was recently spotted in a street-style avatar. She was spotted walking through the muddy lane. Her street-style look was attractive and casual. So, Twinkle paired her very same shorts with a simple white tee and a long classic blue-hued denim jacket. She completed her look with shiny flat sandals, black shades, and also carried a big side bag with her.

We loved both her looks and particularly her shorts. So, which look of Twinkle's you loved more - was it the tropical vacay one or street-style avatar? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

