From Lisa To Parineeti: Whose White Was The Best Of All?

There is no colour that can replace white. White stays with us forever and, these days, even Bollywood actresses have taken a liking to the colour white. It almost seems as if they are whitewashing stylishly after a long time. Some are mixing their white with other hues, but then others are going for an all-white look.

From Parineeti to Lisa Haydon, the divas are flaunting white in their very own special ways. Obviously, they are making us want to go shopping for the white attires. These actresses have given us some tips on how to sport white-hued outfits. They look so different that we can't pick our favourite but you all can definitely tell us whose white ensemble appealed to you the most.

1. Twinkle Khanna's Bohemian Look

In a vacay mood? So is Mrs. Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna. The 'Mela' actress sported her classic white collared shirt with crochet yellow shorts. Now, that was one hell of a vibrant combination. And Twinkle added the oomph factor by keeping her neckline part unbuttoned, sleeves folded, and the ribbon tied on her waist, which certainly made her look a notch cooler. Her cat-eyed yellow frame and the printed scarf wrapped on her head gave us a few droolworthy style tips.

2. Disha Patani's Classy Look

What we love about Disha Patani's outfit is the stitching; her pristine white dress so beautifully hugged her athletic frame. The collared dress is a pure wow and the V-shape neckline helped flaunt her collar bones. We liked the zipped feature on the front of her quarter-sleeved dress and with a slight slit, this dress can be comfortably pulled off by most of us too. Disha's purple pencil heels, sea green eyeshadow, pink lips, messy brown tresses, and those crystal green rings completed her elegant avatar.

3. Malaika Arora Khan's Fusion Look

Partly white and partly silver embellished, Malaika Arora Khan's ensemble plays with monochromes. Her sari-inspired belted attire featured a shimmery silver jumpsuit with cigarette pants and the white sheer fabric partially draped her attire and gave it a dramatic touch. We thought her belt did a great job in helping accentuate her slender frame. Also, her silver pencil heels went perfectly with the attire. We thought she did a sensible job of making a ponytail and keeping her makeup light and natural.

4. Lisa Haydon's Sexy Look

Lisa Haydon stepped out and contrasted the cityscape with an all-white attire. Unlike Disha, her white dress was seductive and bold and she pulled it off like a pro. The full-sleeved dress perfectly highlighted her lithe frame and featured a white belt that gave the outfit a structure. Her white dress was deep neck and pretty short, so yes the diva did flaunt her shapely legs. She teamed her outfit with golden sandals and those curly side-swept blonde tresses made her look just stunning.

5. Parineeti Chopra's Bossy Look

Parineeti Chopra is slowly elevating the fashion bar and giving us #OOTDs. Well, her latest white pantsuit definitely deserves to be in the best dressed list. So, Parineeti promoted the androgyny wear by pairing collared white crisp coat with high-waisted flared pants that looked outstanding. Not just that but her highly sexy V-neck crop top had us gasping for breath. We were totally bowled over by her delicate necklace, her box-styled clutch, the smoldering eye makeup and, of course, the bang-on hairstyle.