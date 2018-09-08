Twinkle Khanna Twinkles In A Multi-Hued Dress At Her Latest Book Launch

After her Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna's latest book launch was much-awaited. The celebratory event witnessed her close friends including Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, Anupama Chopra, and of course her husband Akshay Kumar. It was quite a joyous occasion as she unveiled her highly-anticipated book, 'Pyjamas are Forgiving'.

Well, we can't wait to read her book, but before that, we found her dress for the event superbly stunning. Twinkle's dress seemed fun, comfy, and absolutely vibrant. It was a deep-neck dress with an overlapping detail. Her attire was quarter-sleeved and was structural yet twirl-worthy. It was a figure-flattering number, which was enhanced by the myriad patterns in the shades of pink, black, green, yellow, and red.

We just loved her rainbow dress, which she teamed with golden-hued pencil heels. Twinkle accessorised her look with chic bracelets and hoop earrings. Her wavy hairdo and dewy makeup rounded off her look.

Her husband, Akshay was also present and wowed us in a white and pink combination. He sported a crisp and classic white shirt and teamed it with straight-fit pink-coloured pants. Akshay certainly gave goals to men, who want to play with colours.

So, how did you all find Akshay Kumar's and Twinkle Khanna's outfits? Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section.