    Twinkle Khanna Or Raveena Tandon: Whose Black-hued Outfit Was More Impressive?

    By
    |
    Twinkle Khanna and Raveena Tandon

    Twinkle Khanna and Raveena Tandon attended the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019 and both were dressed in black-hued outfits. They both wore dramatic outfits and gave us goals. Let's decode their outfits and looks and then you can tell us whose avatar impressed you more.

    Twinkle Khanna Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards

    Twinkle Khanna's Black Gown

    Twinkle Khanna wore a Roberto Cavalli gown that totally exuded goth vibes. Her full-sleeved gown was enhanced by embellished serpentine accents. Her attire of the night was flared towards the hem and the bateau-neckline bodice was marked by side slits and gold-toned accessories. She teamed her attire with shiny golden sandals. Twinkle wore chic rings and carried a sparkly clutch with her. The makeup was nude-toned with smoky kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her stylish look.

    Raveena Tandon Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards

    Raveena Tandon's Black Outfit

    Raveena Tandon donned a Raghavendra Rathore ensemble, which was a bandhgala number. Her attire was also dramatic with a full-sleeved jacket that was nuanced by sharp structural silhouette. Her jacket was adorned with meticulous embroidery in gold and represented the country's rich traditional legacy. Raveena's gown was elaborated with layered and ruffled accents. She wore floral-cut studs and a delicate bracelet. Her jewellery came from Anmol. The makeup was highlighted by a bright red lip shade and the impeccable ponytail completed her awesome look.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
