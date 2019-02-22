ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Twinkle Khanna Gives Us Weekend-wear Goals With Her Statement Pyjamas

    By
    |
    Twinkle Khanna Fashion

    Twinkle Khanna has been giving us fashion goals. Recently, she surprised us with a dramatic black Roberto Cavalli gown and today, she was spotted in a gym outfit. While her top was an ordinary white, her pyjamas absolutely caught our attention. Since the weekend is right here, and pyjamas become one of our favourite wears, so let's decode her pyjamas.

    So, the 'Pyjamas are Forgiving' author, Twinkle upped her gym wear style with this gym outfit. She wore a comfy half-sleeved white tee and paired it with black pyjamas with white abstract patterns. We loved her pyjamas not only because of the hues combination but also the thread-like enhancements added to the eye-catching effect. She played with contrasts and her pyjamas are what we wished we had.

    Twinkle Khanna Style

    Twinkle spruced her look with embellished flats, which went well with her look. She carried a side bag with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. Her look was makeup free and the bun rounded out her look. What do you think about Twinkle Khanna's pyjamas and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: twinkle khanna celeb spotting
    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 14:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue