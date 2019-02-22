Twinkle Khanna Gives Us Weekend-wear Goals With Her Statement Pyjamas Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Twinkle Khanna has been giving us fashion goals. Recently, she surprised us with a dramatic black Roberto Cavalli gown and today, she was spotted in a gym outfit. While her top was an ordinary white, her pyjamas absolutely caught our attention. Since the weekend is right here, and pyjamas become one of our favourite wears, so let's decode her pyjamas.

So, the 'Pyjamas are Forgiving' author, Twinkle upped her gym wear style with this gym outfit. She wore a comfy half-sleeved white tee and paired it with black pyjamas with white abstract patterns. We loved her pyjamas not only because of the hues combination but also the thread-like enhancements added to the eye-catching effect. She played with contrasts and her pyjamas are what we wished we had.

Twinkle spruced her look with embellished flats, which went well with her look. She carried a side bag with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. Her look was makeup free and the bun rounded out her look. What do you think about Twinkle Khanna's pyjamas and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.