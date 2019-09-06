Deepika Padukone Takes Our Breath Away As She Walks Down The Ramp For Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

ENGLISH

    Deepika Padukone surprised us as she graced the ramp for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's special show, which witnessed esteemed guests such as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Twinkle Khanna, Dulquer Salmaan, and Abhishek Bachchan among others. The special fashion show was a celebration of designer duo's 33 years in the industry and Deepika sashayed down the ramp as a radiant bride. Let's decode Deepika Padukone's showstopper attire and look of the night.

    The Chhapaak actress sported an elaborate lehenga, which was towards the maximalist side of fashion. Her ensemble captured the grandeur and magnificence of Indian weddings. Her styling and makeup might have been in tune with modern times but her outfit was old-fashioned in terms of details and intricate craftsmanship. Deepika Padukone's attire looked as if dipped in a beige-golden hue and it was also unapologetically embellished. It was enhanced by meticulous circular accents, and crystal and mirror work. Her ensemble represented the circle of life. There seemed to be a whiff of chikankari element to her attire as well, which consisted of a plunging-neckline blouse and a voluminous skirt.

    The dupatta added to the regal effect. Her floor-length dupatta partly covered her head and draped classically. It was a flowy lightweight dupatta, which was adorned with white-hued appliqué accents. She spruced up her look with a statement layered neckpiece and chic hoops, which complemented her attire. The makeup was nude-toned with a bronzer effect. Deepika's makeup was lit up by a golden eye shadow, smoky kohl, and muted-toned lip shade. The impeccable middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

    Earlier Deepika Padukone had donned Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's ivory and golden chikankari lehenga for her Mumbai reception. Her reception lehenga was also exquisite and elaborate with long sweeping dupatta.

    So, how did you find the latest lehenga of Deepika Padukone? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

